North Delta happenings: week of May 3

THIS WEEK
• Delta Trades and Technical Career Fair: May 3, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; This annual free event provides an opportunity for students, parents and the general public to explore trades and technical careers through hands-on, interactive exhibits, demonstrations, and talking directly with experts in the field. Main event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with post-secondary recruiting from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Learn more at delta.ca/careerfair.
• Delta Potters Annual Spring Sale: May 4-6, South Delta Recreation Centre, 1720 56th St., Tsawwassen; Choose from a huge selection of functional and decorative work. Hours are Friday, May 4, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, May 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, May 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Free Sustainable Gardening Workshop — Gardening with Water Restrictions: May 5, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Get ready for another hot and dry summer. When it comes to conserving water in the garden, it’s all about the soil. Learn about watering techniques, the benefits of native plants, and the effects of mulching and composting to help you maintain your lawn and garden when water restrictions are in effect. Workshop will include a prize draw.
• North Delta Potters Guild Spring Pottery Sale: May 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; The North Delta Potters Guild annual spring pottery sale will feature fun and functional creations in clay by guild members.
• Free Comic Book Day at the Library: May 5, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Free Comic Book Day is the day when participating comic book stores around the world give away comic books absolutely free to anyone who comes into their shops, and the library wants to celebrate the day with you by offering free comic book-themed programs. Children and their caregivers are encouraged to come to Superhero Storytime from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. wearing their favourite superhero costumes. From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., everyone is welcome to participate in Button Making with Comics, where guests can make their own buttons using discarded comics or their own drawn designs. And no matter your drawing level, anyone can participate in the Comic Jam from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., hosted by Cloudscape Comics. A comic jam is a collective work made by multiple contributors. Finished jams will be collected and posted online.
COMING UP
• Free Pesticide Drop-Off: May 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Delta Engineering Operations Works Yard parking lot (5404 64th St.); To help you dispose of unused and leftover household pesticides, Delta is hosting a free residential pesticide drop-off day. Keep in mind that pesticides are accepted for free at the Scott Road Bottle Depot all year round. Only the following products will be accepted: liquids, solids and aerosols, domestic pesticides only, with a maximum container size of 10 litres. Must be labelled with poison symbol and a pest control product registration number (e.g. PCP Reg. #2464). For more information on accepted items, please visit regeneration.ca/programs.
• Carla Qualtrough’s Mothers Day Breakfast: May 12, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Ladner United Church, 4960 48th Ave.; Delta MP Carla Qualtrough invites all families to celebrate the important contributions Delta parents make in our community. Breakfast will be served by TOOB’s, and donations of baby essentials will be collected for parents in need.
• Planning for the Future: May 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Planning ahead before a health crisis is something all of us should do, yet less than 50 per cent of Canadians have had conversations with their family and friends and even fewer have spoken with their doctor. Crossroads United Church, in partnership with Deltassist and the Delta Seniors’ Planning Team, will be hosting this day-long workshop covering important information about medical, legal and financial decision-making and advance care planning. This is a free workshop open to the public and a light lunch will be provided. Advance registration is required by May 8. Email office@crossroads-united-church.ca or phone 778-593-1043.
• Poetry Night in Punjabi: May 15, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. Held in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.
MONTHLY
• Community Games Drop-in: Third Sunday of the month*, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; Swing by for badminton, ping pong and board games. It’s fun for all ages, but kids under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult. Admission by donation of one non-perishable food item per person for the Food Bank. *Next month’s event will be held on May 27, not May 20.
• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.
• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club is a service club that welcomes both ladies and men. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (not mandatory) at the Delta Golf Course. For more info call Al at 604-594-8783.
• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Barb (604-594-6145) or Eleanor (604-589-3631), or email northdeltasurreycfuw@gmail.com for info.
• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).
• ElderCollege Delta: ECD is a community-based, volunteer group dedicated to a mission of enhancing knowledge and lifestyles for adults “north of 50.” ECD offers courses in computers and technology, health and wellness, lifestyle, arts, music and social studies, including two field trips and three special presentations. Membership costs $10 for the year. Register online at kinvillage.org/community-centre/eldercollege.
