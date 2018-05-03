North Delta happenings: week of May 3

THIS WEEK

• Delta Trades and Technical Career Fair: May 3, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; This annual free event provides an opportunity for students, parents and the general public to explore trades and technical careers through hands-on, interactive exhibits, demonstrations, and talking directly with experts in the field. Main event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with post-secondary recruiting from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Learn more at delta.ca/careerfair.

• Delta Potters Annual Spring Sale: May 4-6, South Delta Recreation Centre, 1720 56th St., Tsawwassen; Choose from a huge selection of functional and decorative work. Hours are Friday, May 4, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, May 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, May 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Free Sustainable Gardening Workshop — Gardening with Water Restrictions: May 5, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Get ready for another hot and dry summer. When it comes to conserving water in the garden, it’s all about the soil. Learn about watering techniques, the benefits of native plants, and the effects of mulching and composting to help you maintain your lawn and garden when water restrictions are in effect. Workshop will include a prize draw.

• North Delta Potters Guild Spring Pottery Sale: May 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; The North Delta Potters Guild annual spring pottery sale will feature fun and functional creations in clay by guild members.

• Free Comic Book Day at the Library: May 5, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Free Comic Book Day is the day when participating comic book stores around the world give away comic books absolutely free to anyone who comes into their shops, and the library wants to celebrate the day with you by offering free comic book-themed programs. Children and their caregivers are encouraged to come to Superhero Storytime from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. wearing their favourite superhero costumes. From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., everyone is welcome to participate in Button Making with Comics, where guests can make their own buttons using discarded comics or their own drawn designs. And no matter your drawing level, anyone can participate in the Comic Jam from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., hosted by Cloudscape Comics. A comic jam is a collective work made by multiple contributors. Finished jams will be collected and posted online.

COMING UP

• Free Pesticide Drop-Off: May 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Delta Engineering Operations Works Yard parking lot (5404 64th St.); To help you dispose of unused and leftover household pesticides, Delta is hosting a free residential pesticide drop-off day. Keep in mind that pesticides are accepted for free at the Scott Road Bottle Depot all year round. Only the following products will be accepted: liquids, solids and aerosols, domestic pesticides only, with a maximum container size of 10 litres. Must be labelled with poison symbol and a pest control product registration number (e.g. PCP Reg. #2464). For more information on accepted items, please visit regeneration.ca/programs.

• Carla Qualtrough’s Mothers Day Breakfast: May 12, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Ladner United Church, 4960 48th Ave.; Delta MP Carla Qualtrough invites all families to celebrate the important contributions Delta parents make in our community. Breakfast will be served by TOOB’s, and donations of baby essentials will be collected for parents in need.

• Planning for the Future: May 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Planning ahead before a health crisis is something all of us should do, yet less than 50 per cent of Canadians have had conversations with their family and friends and even fewer have spoken with their doctor. Many people don’t know where to begin while others are unaware of the importance of these conversations. Crossroads United Church, in partnership with Deltassist and the Delta Seniors’ Planning Team, will be hosting this day-long workshop covering important information about medical, legal and financial decision-making and advance care planning. This is a free workshop open to the public and a light lunch will be provided. Advance registration is required by May 8. Email office@crossroads-united-church.ca or phone 778-593-1043.

• Poetry Night in Punjabi: May 15, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. Held in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.

• Delta Diggers Annual Plant Sale: May 19, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre, 11760 88th Ave.; Come see what our local gardeners have on offer and pick up a new plant or two for your own backyard oasis.

• Free Sustainable Gardening Workshop — Managing the Chafer Beetle: May 30, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Chafer beetles are an emerging pest in Delta and can cause significant damage to your lawn. Learn about proper lawn maintenance to help prevent an infestation, and how to identify and treat a chafer beetle infestation naturally using nematodes. Workshop will include a prize draw.

• Summer Jobs 101: May 31, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Finding a job is tough, but that’s just the beginning. Are you between 15 and 25 years old? Join us for an information session hosted by career counsellors from WorkBC Delta and Boys & Girls Clubs of South Coast BC. Learn where to start, how to apply, resumé tips and the top three interview skills.

• Neighbourhood Clean-up: June 5, 10 a.m.; Cravings Coffee, 11146 84th Ave.; The Delta Residents Association will be hosting its annual neighbourhood clean-up with Cougar Creek Streamkeepers targeting the area of 112th Street and 84th Avenue. All you need is a garbage bag and, if you would like, a set of barbecue tongs or disposable gloves to help pick up trash. This event will be held rain or shine. Meet at Cravings Coffee and the association will buy tea or a regular coffee for the first five volunteers who come. Visit and socialize a while first, and then we’ll go out to pick up trash. Show your civic pride and volunteer.

• North Delta Senior Secondary Class of 1988 30-year Reunion: Sept. 22, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Coast Hotel and Convention Centre, 20393 Fraser Hwy., Langley; Come join us for a fun-filled evening of mingling, eating, dancing, brief remarks and lots of reminiscing. Event is 19+, tickets cost $60. Head to facebook.com/NDGradsof88 for more info. Hope to see you all there!

WEEKLY AND BI-WEEKLY

• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 7 p.m.; North Delta Evangelical Free Church, 11300 84th Ave.; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental heath issues. The self-help systems used were developed by the late neuro-psychiatrist Abraham A. Low M.D. and have been helping people for over 70 years. Meetings are led by trained group leaders.

• Bridge at East Delta Hall: Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays, 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; East Delta Hall, 10379 Ladner Trunk Rd.; The Duplicate Lite Bridge Clubs will be conducting their games in Delta starting in September, 2017. Cost is $8 per session, including refreshments. First time players are invited to come give bridge a try. Register by emailing ljsimpson@telus.net or calling Lynda Simpson at 604-788-4721. For more info about the bridge clubs, visit duplicatelite.ca.

• Supporting Family Resilience Group: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta office – Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, 4871 Delta St.; The Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a no-cost support group for parents and caregivers of youth and young adults who are working through mental health and/or substance use concerns. Facilitated by both peers and counsellors, the group meets weekly at our Delta office. Attendees please register prior to your first meeting by phone: 604-943-1878, or email: info.delta@cmha.bc.ca.

• Babytime: Thursdays through May 17, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Make language fun! Start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills — enjoy bouncing, singing, rhyming and stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers. Suitable for babies 23 months and younger.

• Parent Time (formerly BabyDaze): Thursdays through May 17, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Relax and mingle after the fun social bonding activity of Babytime. Parent Time provides parents and caregivers an opportunity to meet other parents, learn new parenting skills, share information and resources. A public health nurse or guest speaker will be attending each month. Suitable for parents of babies 23 months and younger.

• Lego Club: Thursdays through May 24, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Love Lego? We provide the Lego, you bring your imagination! Come play, create and experiment. Lego Club is a fun afternoon program for kids. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

• Mental Health Resiliency Support Group: Second and fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; South Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a mental health resiliency support group in South Delta for individuals living with a mental health concern or experiencing symptoms. Please call the Delta office at 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca to register for your first meeting.

• Parent-Child Mother Goose: Fridays through June 8, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.; North Delta Family Place (New Hope Church, 11838 88th Ave.); Discover fun with rhymes, songs, and stories. This is an interactive program for babies 15 months and younger, and their caregivers. Mother Goose helps your baby learn speech and language skills. Healthy snacks are provided. Registration required.

• Knit & Stitch: Fridays through May 25, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Pack up your needles and yarn and head to the library. Knitting, crocheting, quilting and weaving are fun ways to connect across the generations. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques and good conversation.

MONTHLY

• Community Games Drop-in: Third Sunday of the month*, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; Swing by for badminton, ping pong and board games. It’s fun for all ages, but kids under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult. Admission by donation of one non-perishable food item per person for the Food Bank. *Next month’s event will be held on May 27, not May 20.

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club is a service club that welcomes both ladies and men. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (not mandatory) at the Delta Golf Course. For more info call Al at 604-594-8783.

• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Barb (604-594-6145) or Eleanor (604-589-3631), or email northdeltasurreycfuw@gmail.com for info.

• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).

• ElderCollege Delta: ECD is a community-based, volunteer group dedicated to a mission of enhancing knowledge and lifestyles for adults “north of 50.” ECD offers courses in computers and technology, health and wellness, lifestyle, arts, music and social studies, including two field trips and three special presentations. Membership costs $10 for the year. Register online at kinvillage.org/community-centre/eldercollege.



