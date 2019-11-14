North Delta’s Brianna Clark as Sinjay in the new Apple TV+ program ‘See’. (Photo Submitted)

North Delta actor makes her debut in new Apple TV+ series ‘See’

In a dystopian future where humans can no longer see, society’s rocked by the birth of sighted twins

Set in a post-apocalyptic world without vision, the new Apple TV+ series See has given one North Delta actor an inside look at what it takes to build a blockbuster.

Brianna Clark, 19, says she went into the show relatively, well, blind.

“I actually didn’t know anything about See before I went in for the audition,” she said.

Filmed in locations throughout the province, including Campbell River, Whistler and Burnaby, See is set a dystopian future where human beings have lost the ability to see. Their struggle to survive, hunt, build and explore the world around them is turned on its head when a set of twins is born with sight.

Clark plays Sinjay, a member of the Alkenny tribe who is subordinate to Paris, played by Alfre Woodard (12 Years a Slave, Luke Cage). Woodard leads a talented cast that includes Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Game of Thrones) and Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049, The Girl in the Spider’s Web).

“I spent the most time with Alfre Woodard as I portray her assistant within the show. I was honoured to be able to work so closely with her and observe, as well as act, alongside the rest of the amazing cast,” said Clark, who appears in two episodes of the show’s debut season.

“I remember reading the concept and thinking it would be revolutionary to produce a show in which most of the actors would be portraying blind characters, but I only began to realize just how big of a project the show was when I went in for our first cast table read.”

“The show is revolutionary not only due to the fabulous creative team and talented — as well as extremely kind — cast and crew,” Clark said, “but also because of the representation it gives to low-vision actors.”

North Delta’s Brianna Clark at an event for the new Apple TV+ program ‘See’. (Photo Submitted)

Clark, who started acting at eight years old, performing in local theatre productions and musicals, has only been on five film and TV auditions. See is the first call-back Clark has managed to book, and it just so happens to also be for one of the most hyped Apple TV series to date.

“This experience has definitely solidified my connection to acting and has made me extremely excited for the future,” said the young actor, who is currently enrolled at New York University (NYU).

“I look forward to all of the possibilities that a career in acting holds and can’t wait to get started on continuing my journey in acting.”

But hype aside, Clark’s parents said it was no easy road from the audition to seeing their daughter on screen.

“She trained with the cast for around a month before filming even began,” Clark’s mother Tina told the Reporter. “[Brianna] worked with low-vision actors and consultants in order to help experience what it would be like to portray a blind character.”

“The premise of the show … is unlike any other story, and we can’t wait to watch it.”

You can check out Clark in the first and third episodes of See (“Godflame” and “Fresh Blood”), available now on Apple TV+.


