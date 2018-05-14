New ‘Play Surrey’ contest for musicians to perform at Canada Day, Fusion Festival events

Chris Murphy of the band Sloan at Surrey’s Canada Day event in 2013. (File photo: Gord Goble)

A new contest has been launched to give local musicians a chance to perform at two of Surrey’s biggest annual events: Canada Day and Fusion Festival.

A call for submissions has been launched to “Play Surrey,” the contest title.

Walk Off the Earth to headline 2018 Surrey Fusion Festival in July.

Winners of the fan vote will get to perform on the Maple Leaf Stage, presented by Tim Hortons, at Surrey’s Canada Day event on July 1 and Fusion Festival on July 21.

Entries must include a performance video, and can be submitted until May 27 on either the Surrey Canada Day website (http://www.surrey.ca/canadaday/play-surrey) or Surrey Fusion Festival portal (surreyfusionfestival.ca/play-surrey).

“The City of Surrey Special Events Committee will select six finalist videos, which will be posted to the Surrey Canada Day and Fusion Festival Facebook pages,” says a release about the contest. “The public will then be asked to vote by ‘liking’ their favourite entries. Two bands — one for each event — with the most votes by June 6 will win. Winners will receive a performance time slot at the event of their choice, plus a $200 honorarium and $100 Tim Hortons gift card.”

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner says she and the event planners are excited to “support and celebrate local musicians” at two of Surrey’s largest civic events.

“This will allow attendees to experience the best of Surrey and the Lower Mainland’s homegrown musical talent right in their backyard,” she said in a release.

The City of Surrey “continually looks for ways to expand art and cultural appreciation in our residents’ everyday experiences,” said Councillor Judy Villeneuve, who chairs the Culture Development Advisory Committee. “The ‘Play Surrey’ contest is an exciting way to support cultural activity in Surrey while showcasing some amazing local talent.”

Serena Ryder and Brett Kissel will co-headline Surrey’s Canada Day celebration, held at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale.

This summer’s Surrey Fusion Festival, held at Holland Park on the weekend of July 21-22, will feature music by Walk Off The Earth, the Boom Booms, Brazilian capoeira performers Aché Brasil and environmentalist Ricky Kej in performance with the Surrey Orchestra.