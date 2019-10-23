New lights, displays to make Surrey’s Tree Lighting Festival twinkle on Nov. 23

Surrey’s 2019 Tree Lighting Festival will be held at Surrey Civic Plaza on Saturday, Nov. 23. (submitted photo: City of Surrey)

Surrey’s annual Tree Lighting Festival will feature new lights and interactive displays, including an illuminated Light Tunnel, Enchanted Forest, North Pole Stage and Candy Cane Dance Tent.

The ninth-annual festival returns to Surrey Civic Plaza on Saturday, Nov. 23 from noon to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

Details about the 2019 event were announced Wednesday by the City of Surrey.

More than 30 local musicians, choirs and dancers will perform on the festival’s seven stages, including Canadian pop singer Begonia, the Fleetwood Mac tribute band Dreams, local alternative-rock band Hotel Mira and indie-pop group Leisure Club. Holiday choirs will perform on the Tree Riser Stage, Snowflake Stage and in the City Centre Library.

In the plaza, the 60-foot Christmas Tree will be lit at 6:30 p.m.

Other festival highlights include a Holiday Market and Village, free photos with Santa and a Holiday Fun Zone on University Drive featuring food trucks, games of road hockey, inflatables and amusement rides.

Representatives with Surrey Food Bank, Surrey Christmas Bureau, Sophie’s Place and the Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society will be on site collecting donations.

Complete event details are posted to surrey.ca/treelighting.

The holiday season officially starts on November 23 at Surrey Tree Lighting Festival presented by @Coast_Capital with the lighting of the City's 60ft Christmas Tree! Enter to win $100 in Holiday Market and food truck tickets: https://t.co/JI8EikIEEr #SurreyTree pic.twitter.com/tgn1ahsStG — Surrey BC Events (@surreybcevents) October 23, 2019

The event is presented by Surrey-based Coast Capital Savings. Maureen Young, the credit union’s director of community leadership, said the festival “is a fantastic way for Surrey to usher in the most wonderful time of the year.”

Mayor Doug McCallum said the festival has become one of Surrey’s most popular events of the year. “I want to invite everyone to mark the date down and join us for this special celebration that kicks off the festive holiday season.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter