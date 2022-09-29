Netflix website highlights locations of shows filmed in Surrey, Langley, Delta, elsewhere in B.C.

Actors Emily Deschanel, left, as Dr. Suzanne Mathis, and Madeleine Arthur as Mae Dodd an episode of the Netflix show “Devil in Ohio,” which filmed in Surrey, Delta and Langley. (Submitted photo: Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix)

Want to know where Netflix shows are filmed in Canada? A film-tourism website launched by the streaming company can pinpoint those sites, which include some in Surrey, Langley, Delta and elsewhere in B.C.

The year-old Netflix in Your Neighbourhood gives fans an online platform to explore the Canadian film locations for some of Netflix’s most popular films and series.

Visitors to netflixinyourneighbourhood.ca can search by film or series title, or by province, to discover “the real-life businesses and tourist destinations that are featured in their favourite Netflix productions.”

Shows new to the website include “Devil In Ohio,” which has been filmed in Surrey, Delta and Langley, and also “Virgin River,” shot at locations in Burnaby, Langley and Vancouver.

Another Netflix series, “Keep Breathing” is a “survival thriller” filmed at sites across B.C., including Mission, Squamish, Lillooet, Vancouver Island and Vancouver.

The plot of “Keep Breathing”: When a small plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness, a lone survivor must battle the elements — and her personal demons — to stay alive. The limited series is executive-produced by Canadian co-showrunners and writers Brendan Gall and Martin Gerro.

The Netflix website highlights film locations for “Devil In Ohio” at Brownsville Pub and Pattullo Bridge in Surrey, MacInnes Farms and Otter Co-op store in Langley, and Deas Island Regional Park in Delta. The series follows a hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis (played by Emily Deschanel) who shelters a mysterious cult escapee. “Her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart,” the website explains.

Meantime, the “Virgin River” series cast includes Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole and Colin Lawrence. The storyline: “Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from L.A. to a remote northern California town and is surprised by what — and who — she finds.” In Langley, the series has filmed at Krause Berry Farms & Estate Winery.

