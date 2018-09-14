Surrey’s Naked Stage company production of “Savannah Sipping Society” features, from left to right, Kathleen Allisen, Heather-jane Robertson, Melanie Paulse and Kelly Thompson. (submitted photos)

‘Naked’ stage in Surrey for ‘Savannah Sipping Society’ comedy

At Newton theatre, actors read story of four women looking to jump-start their lives again

Four women are featured in the next production from Surrey’s Naked Stage theatre company.

A “reader’s theatre” version of Savannah Sipping Society, a comedy written by the trio of Jesse Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, plays Newton Cultural Centre from Friday, Sept. 21 to Sunday, Sept. 23, with three show times.

In this script, four unique, mid-life women, unknown to one another, find themselves living in Savannah, Georgia, and looking for a way to jump-start their lives again.

“Fate, and an impromptu happy hour, brings them together, and they find a bond made up of determination, misadventures, renewed enthusiasm for life, and shared liquid refreshment,” explains a post at nakedstage.net.

The Naked Stage production stars Heather-jane Robertson, Kathleen Allisen, Kelly Thompson and Melanie Paulse.

The character of Randa Covington is a perfectionist workaholic struggling to cope with a surprise career derailment, while Dot Haigler is still reeling from her husband’s recent demise and the loss of their plans for an idyllic retirement. Also in the conversation are Marlafaye Mosley, a Texan separated from her cheatin’ husband, and Jinx Jenkins, who offers her services as a life coach for these women.

Colleen McGoff Dean directs this latest Naked Stage production, for which only scripts and chairs are required for the actors – no costumes or sets needed. A lit “naked” stage serves as a sort of blank canvas for the actors to do their thing.

The company was launched in the fall of 2016.

• RELATED STORY: Theatre/music lovers bring ‘Naked Stage’ to Newton Cultural Centre, from June 2016.

Savannah Sipping Society opens Naked Stage’s 2018-19 season, which continues in November with John Murrell’s Second World War story, Waiting for the Parade. Also on the calendar are Kenneth Jones’ Alabama Story next March, and the Joanna Glass script Trying, next June.

Performances are staged at Newton Cultural Centre, 13530 72nd Ave., Surrey. Show tickets are $15 at the door and also online at brownpapertickets.com. Season tickets for the four shows are priced at $50.

Show times for Savannah Sipping Society are 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 21 and 22, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 23.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
