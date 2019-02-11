Vocalist Bonnie Scott of the so-named AC/DC tribute band, among many to perform during a “Last Stand” gig at the Flamingo in Surrey on Saturday, Feb. 23. (contributed photo: Keith Clark Photography)

MUSIC: ‘Last stand’ at Surrey’s Flamingo bar to feature 7 bands

’This will be our last show EVER – let’s make it a great farewell,’ Blackbird Hall operators say

As the clock ticks toward The Flamingo’s end in Surrey, plans are to go out with a bang.

Operators of the hotel/bar venue on King George Boulevard, at 108th Avenue, say it will close forever after a Feb. 23 “Last Stand” show that Saturday night, featuring seven rock bands – not 10 as originally planned – at Blackbird Hall.

The lineup will include KISS tribute band Alive N Kissin’, the AC/DC-powered Bonnie Scott, Like Bears, Utility Provider, Alice Hardy, Rune and La Chinga. Tickets are $10 at showpass.com.

“This will be our last show EVER – let’s make it a great farewell,” say an event post at flamingo.ca.

The closure, blamed on rising property taxes and insurance premiums, was announced in January.

The three-bar Flamingo has operated in the heart of Whalley since 1955, before going dormant in the spring of 2017. Late that year, nightlife was brought back to the place, with an emphasis on live, original music, as a temporary, five- to six-year plan for the building, before the site is redeveloped by Tien Sher Group.

Developer Charan Sethi has said the company plans to tear down the Flamingo building soon after the final event on Feb. 23.

The Flamingo was once home to the Byrd strip club, hotel lounge and also Panchos rock club, which has been known as Blackbird Hall over the past year.

Details about final-month events at the venue are posted at flamingo.ca/events.

On Friday, Feb. 22, a “One Last Gathering” reunion is planned, with karaoke, live music and DJs at a “top 40 dance party all night.”

Other final-week events at the Flamingo include a Madhouse Metal night (Friday, Feb. 15), a concert featuring Rebel Priest with Marry Me, The Carbons and Out of Nowhere (Saturday, Feb. 16), a Dyrty Byrd Blues Finale featuring Mud Bay, The Blue Voodoo and others (Sunday, Feb. 17) and a Vancouver Hip-Hop Elemental Showcase (Thursday, Feb. 21).


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
B.C.’s Great Bear Rainforest film headed for the biggest screens
Next story
Cloverdale CEO to talk farm tech at TEDxChilliwack in April

Just Posted

Cloverdale neighbourhood’s last acreage slated for subdivision

Neighbour, environmentalist express concern for wildlife

VIDEO: SUV freed from Langley sinkhole

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Sales of Surrey-brewed beer help bar/restaurant employees deal with mental health issues

Russell Brewing’s Belgian Table Beer made in partnership with Mind the Bar non-profit

North Surrey rec centre opens as extreme weather shelter

City OKs more civic space to be used, after opening clubhouse for homeless to sleep in at Tom Binnie Park

Squatters may have been sheltering in Surrey barn before it burned down Tuesday night

Firefighters say nobody was injured in the single-alarm fire, in the 14000-block of 60A Avenue

VIDEO: White Rock family enters hot housing market with igloo

Snow home located off Marine Drive

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Six years after fatal crash, family frustrated with court delays

Eileen Kleinfelder, 67, of Chilliwack died in head-on crash in Abbotsford in 2012

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Most Read