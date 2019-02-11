MUSIC: ‘Last stand’ at Surrey’s Flamingo bar to feature 7 bands

’This will be our last show EVER – let’s make it a great farewell,’ Blackbird Hall operators say

Vocalist Bonnie Scott of the so-named AC/DC tribute band, among many to perform during a “Last Stand” gig at the Flamingo in Surrey on Saturday, Feb. 23. (contributed photo: Keith Clark Photography)

As the clock ticks toward The Flamingo’s end in Surrey, plans are to go out with a bang.

Operators of the hotel/bar venue on King George Boulevard, at 108th Avenue, say it will close forever after a Feb. 23 “Last Stand” show that Saturday night, featuring seven rock bands – not 10 as originally planned – at Blackbird Hall.

The lineup will include KISS tribute band Alive N Kissin’, the AC/DC-powered Bonnie Scott, Like Bears, Utility Provider, Alice Hardy, Rune and La Chinga. Tickets are $10 at showpass.com.

“This will be our last show EVER – let’s make it a great farewell,” say an event post at flamingo.ca.

The closure, blamed on rising property taxes and insurance premiums, was announced in January.

The three-bar Flamingo has operated in the heart of Whalley since 1955, before going dormant in the spring of 2017. Late that year, nightlife was brought back to the place, with an emphasis on live, original music, as a temporary, five- to six-year plan for the building, before the site is redeveloped by Tien Sher Group.

Developer Charan Sethi has said the company plans to tear down the Flamingo building soon after the final event on Feb. 23.

The Flamingo was once home to the Byrd strip club, hotel lounge and also Panchos rock club, which has been known as Blackbird Hall over the past year.

Details about final-month events at the venue are posted at flamingo.ca/events.

On Friday, Feb. 22, a “One Last Gathering” reunion is planned, with karaoke, live music and DJs at a “top 40 dance party all night.”

Other final-week events at the Flamingo include a Madhouse Metal night (Friday, Feb. 15), a concert featuring Rebel Priest with Marry Me, The Carbons and Out of Nowhere (Saturday, Feb. 16), a Dyrty Byrd Blues Finale featuring Mud Bay, The Blue Voodoo and others (Sunday, Feb. 17) and a Vancouver Hip-Hop Elemental Showcase (Thursday, Feb. 21).



