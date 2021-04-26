‘Music and Meditation’ event recorded in Surrey for May 1 streaming

‘This is a chance for people to discover something new and benefit from what we’re benefiting from’

Sitar player Sharanjeet Singh Mand is among performers featured in a “Music and Meditation” event recorded at Surrey Arts Centre for online broadcast Saturday, May 1. (submitted photo)

A planner of a “Music and Meditation” event recorded in Surrey says the aim is to connect with people who could benefit from such activity right now.

Several performers from Surrey and Langley are featured on the streamed broadcast, set for Saturday, May 1 on the wemeditate.com platform, starting at 7 p.m.

The “unique” 90-minute event, presented by Transformational Theatre and Surrey Yuva Shakti, is billed as “a special concert combining Western and Indian classical music with guided meditation.”

Transformational Theatre’s Linda Chawla said the original intent was to do a live, in-person event.

“But then COVID happened,” Chawla noted, “and we decided to do a livestream so people can have the opportunity to learn about meditation and also learn about the effects of music and how it can bring people into a meditative state.

“We think it’s particular relevant at this time because a lot of people are sitting at home and are stressed out about what’s happening with the pandemic,” she added. “This is a chance for people to discover something new and benefit from what we’re benefiting from.”

Free to watch, the “Music and Meditation” event was recorded in March at Surrey Arts Centre as part of the facility’s efforts to help organizations and groups record and stream such productions during the pandemic, Chawla explained.

The performers include Sharanjeet Singh Mand with Sunny Matharu on tabla, violinist Jeanette Bernal-Singh accompanied by her daughter Nandini Singh on cello, the Sahaja Yoga Upon All Shores Ensemble and the Surrey Yuva Shakti.

“Starting with a First Nations welcome ceremony by Kevin Kelly and Michael Kelly Gabriel, the audience will be taken on a journey opening the heart and mind through joyful, spiritual music,” says a post on wemeditate.com. “The music will be accompanied by an exercise in meditation, which viewers are asked to try throughout the performances.”

Chawla said the Surrey-based Transformational Theatre company plans to do live productions in the future.

“Transformational Theatre is an artistic organization that endeavors to offer theatrical and musical presentations which uplift and inspire performers and audiences,” says a post on transformationaltheatre.com. “Through Transformational Theatre events including Music and Meditation presentations, we provide an experience that not only elevates awareness, but also provides an opportunity to learn the traditions of many cultures through their music and stories.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter