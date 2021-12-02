Mary Walsh and other ‘Winter Shows’ coming to Surrey Civic Theatres stages in 2022

New series to run from February to June

Nine “Winter Shows” are coming to Surrey Civic Theatres stages at the arts centre and city hall in early 2022, featuring a mix of music, comedy, film and theatre from February to June.

The just-announced series includes An Evening with Mary Walsh on Feb. 12 (Main Stage at Surrey Arts Centre), the return of the annual “I Am Woman! Hear Me Laff!” comedy night (March 9), a pair of Coffee Concerts in the arts centre’s Studio Theatre, a performance by the eclectic French-Canadian band The Lost Fingers (Feb. 9, Main Stage) and more.

All of the “Winter Shows” are detailed on the city’s website (surrey.ca).

Also featured is “Blindside” (March 3), billed as “an eye-opening multi-award-winning comedy about resilience, empathy, and self-acceptance,” starring one-eyed cancer survivor and Moth storytelling champion, Stéphanie Morin-Robert.

The film “Los Hermanos/The Brothers,” about musical Afro-Cuban brothers who live parallel lives in New York and Havana, will be screened April 29 at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall.

Josh Feinberg, a “a cutting-edge sitar player raised in New York,” will perform a concert May 13 at Surrey Arts Centre, followed by a June 17 screening of the documentary film “Someone Like Me” (about a gay asylum seeker from Uganda and a group of strangers from Vancouver’s queer community who are tasked with supporting his resettlement in Canada).

The two morning Coffee Concerts are called “Oboe d’amour” (Feb. 3, featuring Bergmann Piano Duo with oboist Emma Ringrose) and “Road Movies” (April 7, with violinist Jasper Wood).

The evening with Mary Walsh will have the Canadian comedian/social activist performing “some of her best comedic bits and most popular characters from Dancing With Rage, CODCO and This Hour Has 22 Minutes, along with up-to-the-minute local political satire,” according to Surrey Civic Theatres. “As well as an exclusive preview reuniting with some of Walsh’s beloved characters, you can expect to enjoy some film as well an exclusive preview of Mary’s new novel.”

For all Surrey Civic Theatres events, proof of vaccination and government-issued photo ID is required, and everyone five years and older must wear a mask.

The box office phone number is 604-501-5566, or visit tickets.surrey.ca.



