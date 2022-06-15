Mansion general manager Nolan Prasad with staff members at the nightclub, located at Vancouver’s Paradox Hotel. (Submitted photo)

Mansion general manager Nolan Prasad with staff members at the nightclub, located at Vancouver’s Paradox Hotel. (Submitted photo)

NIGHTLIFE

Mansion makes a splash with innovative pool/nightclub space managed by Surrey’s Prasad

Dancing, pool parties, live shows and more at Paradox Hotel’s nightlife venue

Vancouver’s newest nightclub is making a splash, at night and also during the day, with the help of its Surrey-raised general manager.

The Mansion’s dance floor sits atop the pool of the new-look Paradox Hotel, on West Georgia Street, thanks to a hydraulic system.

By day, hotel guests swim and soak in the pool and outdoor hot tub, with up-close views of the DJ booth, tables and bar.

It’s an innovative double-use of the third-floor space at the hotel, in the building formerly known as Trump Tower.

The “twisting” tower, designed by the late architect Arthur Erickson, includes 147 guest rooms, 16 of them one-bedroom suites. Luxury condos are located on the upper floors of the 63-storey tower, the second tallest building in Vancouver.

The Mansion nightclub is managed by Nolan Prasad, a Surrey-raised employee of After Dark Hospitality Group. The entertainment company also operates the hotel’s ground-floor Karma Lounge, among other restaurants and bars.

Adjacent to the lounge is the hotel’s high-end Chinese restaurant, Mott-32, operated by a separate company. The name pays homage to 32 Mott Street in New York, where the city’s first Chinese convenience store opened in 1891.

Meanwhile, The Mansion is on another level, in 9,000 square feet of space filled with high-tech sound and lights, champagne service with airplane landing lights and a vibe fit for celebs.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

Soft-opened in mid-May, the nightclub promises weekend nights of dancing, pool parties, live shows, corporate gatherings and other entertaining events.

The hotel’s grand opening was on June 9.

“We had 3,700 people in the hotel, in all three venues, that night,” raved Prasad, a former Kwantlen Park Secondary student who got into the Vancouver-area entertainment world in his late-teens. “It was incredibly packed, just a great turnout.”

Paradox Hotel is also home to Xylia Natural Spa, which offers couples massages in its main-room oasis.

For photos and more info, check out paradoxhotels.com.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

EntertainmentHotels

Previous story
‘Shadows Without Borders’ sheds light on refugee-camp stories for summer show at Surrey gallery
Next story
‘End Racism, Build Peace’: Give Peace a Chance festival scheduled for October

Just Posted

Pacific Community Resources Society CEO Debbie Anderson Eng speaks at public hearing June 13 at Surrey city hall. (Screen shot)
Surrey council gives nod to supportive housing for youth

Rain Pierre designed the plaques that will be displayed in every educational building in Surrey, acknowledging the Coast Salish land the buildings reside on. (Surrey Schools photo)
Land acknowledgement plaques to be installed in every Surrey school

Seized drugs, weapons and cash in a photo posted to Surrey RCMP’s website on Wednesday morning (June 15). (Photo: Surrey RCMP) Seized drugs, weapons and cash in a photo posted to Surrey RCMP’s website on Wednesday morning (June 15). (Photo: Surrey RCMP)
Surrey RCMP arrest 9 during drugs, gun seizure in Whalley

Courthouse in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Judge’s decision upheld to quash search warrant related to Hells Angels clubhouse in Surrey