Maliha up next in comedy series at Elements Casino

Monthly comedy nights are proving popular at Elements Casino in Cloverdale.

A company called Fraser Valley Comedy has booked a series of shows there recently, on the first Saturday of every month.

“With the generous support from the Cloverdale community and surrounding areas, every event has been sold out since (February),” agency rep Yo Trieu told the Now-Leader.

Plans are to increase the frequency of shows at Elements starting in September, he added.

The date on Saturday, June 1 will feature Patrick Maliha, whose act has been described as “Ray Romano meets a 21st-Century Don Rickles.”

Originally from Thunder Bay, Maliha now calls Vancouver home.

“A professional stand-up comedian and talented impressionist, Patrick has headlined and MC’ed various shows at a multitude of comedy clubs, festivals and corporate events in Canada, the U.S. and beyond,” says a bio.

Tickets for the show are $10, plus service fees, via elementstickets.eventbrite.ca. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show at 8. Elements is located at 17755 60th Ave., Surrey.

Fraser Valley Comedy, founded in 2015 by Trieu, “strives to bring comedy to the valley,” according to a post at fraservalleycomedy.com.

“This means local comedians can perform close to home, locals get another entertainment option, and local businesses are supported by hosting comedy events.

“Fraser Valley Comedy runs comedy shows at pubs, golf clubs, theatres, private corporate events and a casino in the Fraser Valley, showcasing a variety of professional and amateur comedians.”


