‘Long Long Table’ dinner in Surrey to feature five-course meal on a Tuesday in June

The Long, Long Table event at Surrey Civic Plaza in 2014. (File photo)

A five-course meal will be served during Surrey’s fifth-annual Long Long Table event set for Tuesday, June 25 at Civic Plaza.

The outdoor dining experience is planned by Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association “in celebration of our diverse community,” with space at the table for more than 200 people.

The event is a chance to “come together with neighbours, friends, and people from all walks of life to enjoy an evening of West Coast Fusion,” according to a post at eventbrite.ca.

Tickets are $40 plus a service fee of $3.45, with networking to start at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6:15.

“Enjoy local entertainment and a finely crafted five-course dinner,” notes the eventbrite post. “Each course is created using fresh local ingredients that celebrate our diversity.”

The #LongLongTable is only THREE WEEKS AWAY – get your tickets from Eventbrite today! #DTSurreyhttps://t.co/9srolO6IJZ — Downtown Surrey BIA (@dtsurreybia) June 4, 2019

Made by catering staff at Civic Hotel, the meal’s main course will be vindaloo-spiced beef hangar steak with cumin potatoes, picked onion and basmati rice pilaf. A vegetarian option features paneer, cauliflower and green peas in a saffron coconut curry, with garlic naan.

A glass of wine will go for $10, or $44 for a bottle.

Music will be played by the Swing Patrol band. Also, trivia and other games will be played.

For more details, visit tinyurl.com/longlongtable or downtownsurreybia.com, or call 604-580-2321.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

