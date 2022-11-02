Local art show and sale in Ladner this weekend

The fourth annual “For the Love of Art Show & Sale” is happening Nov. 5 and 6, 2022, at Harris Barn in Ladner. (Submitted photos)

More than two dozen local artists will be showcasing —and selling — their work in Ladner this weekend.

The fourth annual “For the Love of Art Show & Sale” is happening at Harris Barn (4140 Arthur Dr.) Nov. 5 and 6, bringing the arts community and public together for a family-friendly event featuring a wide range of art and artisanal items from 30 of Delta’s finest creators.

Over the weekend, visitors are encouraged to browse the cedar barn’s two floors where they can meet the artists, enjoy live music with headliner Rachel Chatoor and special musical guests Sam Wallace and Zoe Rapos, taste the on-site food, win door prizes, partake in a scavenger hunt for the whole family and more.

“[Come] chat with the artists, learn more about their artwork and creative process, and just take in the magical setting of Harris Barn, the perfect backdrop,” local artist and event organizer Jan Rankin said in a press release.

Since the inaugural show in 2018, Rankin’s mission and passion has been to bring the diverse talent of artists and artisans in the Ladner and Tsawwassen area to art lovers and collectors, according to the release.

The yearly show is gently juried, carefully curated and designed to support a broad variety of fine artists and artisans while providing guests the opportunity to shop local for holidays with a variety of exquisite, handcrafted items available at affordable prices.

“Honestly, this show just gets better every year, attracting a wide audience from near and far who want to experience art in South Delta. The enthusiasm and energy from the community is so wonderful to see,” Rankin said.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, with free admission and parking. Royal Canadian Legion Branch 61 will also be on site fundraising for their 2022 Poppy Campaign.

For more information and to see this year’s artist lineup, visit janrankin.com/for-the-love-of-art.

