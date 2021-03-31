Mad Symphony on stage at The Red Room in Vancouver in 2019. (Photo: Asher Photography/madsymphony.ca)

Mad Symphony on stage at The Red Room in Vancouver in 2019. (Photo: Asher Photography/madsymphony.ca)

MUSIC

LISTEN: Mad Symphony scores Australian label deal with hard rock songs

Members of the six-piece band are from Surrey, Maple Ridge and Vancouver

Mad Symphony’s melodic hard-rocking sounds travelled all the way to Australia for the band’s record deal.

Melbourne-based MR Records has signed the sextet, three members of which are Surrey-area musicians Kevin Wright (vocals), Ted Tosoff (rhythm guitar) and Amrit Prasad (bass), along with Maple Ridge players Dave Groves (lead guitar) and Mike Russell (keyboards), and Vancouver’s Wes Hallam (drums).

“Mad Symphony writes songs with a message of hope and resiliency that hearkens back to the glory days of rock and roll,” the record label raved in a February announcement, which noted the band’s goal of creating “memorable and powerful music that resonates with the listener both in style and substance.”

Mad Symphony formed a few years ago as a project involving six well-travelled musicians.

In 2018, Groves and Hallam joined with multi-instrumentalist/producer/engineer Ted Tosoff, of Blue Voodoo fame, to begin writing for a new, as-yet-unnamed band. Wright was recruited for vocals, followed by Russell and Prasad. Rehearsals and gigs kept Mad Symphony busy before COVID pretty much killed live music in the spring of 2020.

(Story continues below video for the song “Sell Me Out”)

Time off from local stages has allowed the band to focus on songwriting and recording a debut EP, pre-orders for which are now live for May 13 shipping, via melodicrockrecords.com. Song titles include “Do It All Over Again,” “The Next Door,” “Sell Me Out,” “Nothin’” and “Bittersweet Bye Bye,” with “Truth in the Shadows” named first single.

In February, “Sell Me Out” was announced as a semi-finalist in the International Songwriting Competition (ISC).

The self-titled debut “represents the hard-rocking soundtrack to the lives of all six band members,” according to Groves. “Spanning many influences, from the glory days of rock to the present, the sounds of metal, progressive, classic, and symphonic rock music are seamlessly combined with commentary on modern society and culture. Timeless songs for a post-pandemic world.”

The Mad Symphony logo is featured on a range of “merch” (merchandise) on the website redbubble.com, including T-shirts, hoodies, stickers, phone cases, coffee mugs, face masks and more.

On the lighter side, the band’s “Reality Check (self-isolation video)” on YouTube starts with a “Brady Bunch”-style band introduction, followed by the performance of the song by members in different rooms/spaces.

Also worth watching on Mad Symphony’s channel is a devilish video of the band’s “signing” to MR Records.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CBC needs more ‘great Canadian storytelling’ after loss of hit TV shows, say experts

Just Posted

Verna Hassall was the first woman to be president of the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce in 1961, which was called the Cloverdale Board of Trade at the time. (Photo courtesy the City of Surrey Archives.)
Chamber director researching his organization’s 72-year history in an effort to compile a list of past presidents

‘The Cloverdale Chamber is one of the oldest Chambers in the area:’ Wheatley

Surrey provincial court. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey hotel room stabber loses appeal of his conviction

An escort claimed she did it, but the trial judge found there was no way the victim ‘confabulated’ who stabbed him

TEASER PHOTO
LISTEN: Mad Symphony scores Australian label deal with hard rock songs

Members of the six-piece band are from Surrey, Maple Ridge and Vancouver

Surrey’s Fawzan Hussain and Cole Izsak are among 14 B.C. recipients of a Medal of Good Citizenship. (www.fawzan.ca photo/File photo)
Surrey recovery house operator and technology enthusiast hailed for contributions to community

Cole Izsak and Fawzan Hussain to receive provincial Medal of Good Citizenship

Michael Norberg is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Surrey RCMP request public’s help in locating man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Michael Norberg believed to be living in another province, police say

Motorists called the police after a Pontiac sedan was spotted going the wrong way on Highway 1. (Submitted)
Car drives in wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Police were notified about the dangerous driving

Kevan Bodkin snapped a long exposure sunset over San Josef Bay on March 9 during a brief sunny break in the weather. (Bodkin's Best Photography)
B.C. home to three of Canada’s best beaches

Two Vancouver Island and one Lower Mainland spot hit Lonely Planet list of our best wave catchers

Fire crews battle a blaze at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) in North Vancouver on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Shane MacKichan)
Man charged in Vancouver Masonic hall arson; police still investigating North Shore fires

Benjamin Kohlman will remain in custody until his next court appearance

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Desmond Devnich, former constituency assistant to Chilliwack MLA John Martin, pleaded guilty to two counts of breach of trust in provincial court on Oct. 6, 2020 for stealing thousands of dollars from the constituency office. He was scheduled to be sentenced on March 31, 2021. (LinkedIn)
Former Chilliwack MLA’s constituency assistant stole more than $113,000 from taxpayer coffers

Desmond Devnich, 30, in a sentencing hearing Wednesday morning where no jail time is sought

A Vancouver man is facing charges after a video of him using a bike to hit an anti-masker’s car was posted to social media on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Reddit)
VIDEO: Assault charges recommended after Vancouver cyclist confronts anti-masker

Anti-masker was part of convoy in Vancouver on March 27

B.C.’s fishing, hunting and ecotourism operations are mainly on Crown land, and have been shut down or struggling due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. NDP quietly ‘forgives’ Crown land rent after hikes of up to 300%

Fishing, hunting, ecotourism lodges hanging on in COVID-19

Shari O’Neill thinks mailing rebate cheques for less than $5 is wasteful and will amount to “stale cheques,” a loss of savings for ICBC customers. (Twitter/Shari O’Neill)
‘A colossal waste’: B.C. woman questions why ICBC issued $1 rebate cheque

Shari O’Neill says the corporation should credit rebates less than $5 into customer accounts

An escort is silhouetted against a window as she poses at a downtown Vancouver apartment, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. An alliance of 25 sex worker rights groups says the Criminal Code violate sex workers’ constitutional rights to security, personal autonomy, life, liberty, free expression, free association, and equality. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Criminal laws violate charter rights of sex workers, advocates say in court challenge

Canadian Alliance for Sex Work Law Reform say provisions violate sex workers’ charter rights

Most Read