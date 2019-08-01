‘Let’s Rock’: Surrey’s Amrit Bains returns for fifth concert

Surrey-loving Amrit Bains is preparing for his fifth concert. (File photo)

“Time goes by fast when you’re having fun,” said the “Super Sweet City” singer about about putting on the annual show at the Surrey Arts Centre.

“I just love people. Really, really am a people person, so it’s wonderful to be live on stage and have that feeling, that spirit, so I keep making music videos and singing new songs.”

Bains is returning to the Surrey Arts Centre for his fifth annual concert, this one dubbed “Let’s Rock,” on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15, and can be purchased online through amritbains.com or at the door on show night.

This year’s show, Bains said, will include some new songs.

“New songs add new spirit because they’re new lyrics and new composition.”

But he’ll still perform some of his fan favourites, such as “Free like a Junglee” and “Power of Confidence.”

Bains said he usually finishes the concert with “Free Like a Junglee” because it’s a “powerful song” and “sometimes you’ve just got to let your mind free, and just enjoy.”

During the evening, Bains said he’ll be giving away some t-shirts as part of a trivia game with questions about his life and music.

In anticipation of the “Let’s Rock” show, Bains has released a video of the same name on his YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/TheStormyStormy1), and it was “created with the enthusiasm of (the) upcoming annual live show in Surrey.

