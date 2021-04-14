Fans can see exuberant blues trombonist and bandleader Randy Oxford perform one more time April 29 in a re-streaming of a concert he recorded at White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios in 2019. (Contributed photo)

Fans can see exuberant blues trombonist and bandleader Randy Oxford perform one more time April 29 in a re-streaming of a concert he recorded at White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios in 2019. (Contributed photo)

Last hurrah for celebrated blues trombonist Randy Oxford

Restreaming of White Rock concert marks retirement from music

White Rock’s Blue Frog studios will re-stream a 2019 concert by veteran blues singer/trombonist Randy Oxford later this month.

The concert, the most recent of the high-energy performer’s International Blues shows to play the Peninsula, will stream online on Saturday, April 24, at 7 p.m.

Occasion for re-streaming the concert is the retirement of Oxford, originally from Chicago, but latterly based in Seattle, from all aspects of the music business on April 1.

In announcing his decision to retire, Oxford said an enforced absence from music due to COVID-19 quarantining had led to some soul-searching, and a decision that it was time to step away from the spotlight.

In his four-decade career, the dynamic entertainer recorded many CDs, and performed concerts across the U.S., Canada and Central America.

Among career highlights were playing the International Blue Challenge in Memphis, and winning over 20 Washington Blues Society Best of the Blues awards, including entertainer of the year, and being elected to the WBS’ Hall of Fame. He also founded the Mountain Rhythm and Blues Festival in Ashford, Wash.

Joining Oxford in the concert is noted South Surrey guitarist and show host Jon Gale; South Surrey keyboardist Jim Widdifield; fellow Surrey singer Tambalena and Vancouver bassist Bruce O’Neill; and a truly international line-up including Seattle drummer Chip Hart; Tacoma vocalist Miranda Kichpanich; Mexican-born guitarist Rafael Tranquillino; and Russian-born guitarist Arsen Shomakov.

For more information, visit bluefrogstudios.ca


MusicWhite Rock

