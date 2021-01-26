Key moments of B.C. music history recalled in new ‘Dancehalls, Deejays Distortion’ docs

Members of rock band Aerosmith outside Vancouver’s Little Mountain Sound recording studio in the 1980s, in a scene from Carmen Pollard’s documentary film series, “Dancehalls, Deejays & Distortion.” (submitted photo)

Filmmaker Carmen Pollard aims to amplify little known stories of B.C.’s music scene with her latest project.

Her 10-part short film series “Dancehalls, Deejays & Distortion” spotlights several “movers, shakers, and music makers,” including the infamous Slow punk-rock show at Expo 86, the groundbreaking, pre-Woodstock Aldergrove Beach Rock Festival, how Vancouver’s Little Mountain Sound recording studio rocked in the 1980s, and the story about female-punk trailblazers The Dishrags opening for The Clash at the Commodore Ballroom.

Screened at festivals since last spring, Pollard’s series will debut on TV’s Knowledge Network on Thursday, Feb. 4.

Each short clocks in at just four or five minutes, but they’re loaded with compelling interviews and archival clips and images, making the series a must-watch for Vancouver-area music fans.

“B.C. has a rich music history that few people know about,” says Pollard, a graduate from the film, video and animation program at Emily Carr University of Art + Design (ECUAD). “With these films I wanted to strike a balance between celebrating the past and shining a light on some of the lesser known stories and talents that have had a profound influence on our entertainment scene.”

Other subjects include legendary DJ Red Robinson, jazz great Fraser MacPherson, the time New Age musician Paul Horn performed a concert for a grieving killer whale, and tours of landmark Vancouver venues The Railway Club, Penthouse and Cave. Those interviewed include music producer Bob Rock, author/musician Aaron Chapman, nightclub owner Danny Filippone, concert promoter Jim Allan, Seeds of Time drummer Rocket Norton, singer/author Anne Mortifee and guitar player Ziggy Sigmund.

What a privilege it's been spending time with you Red, and celebrating your extraordinary career. Your voice has been a companion to so many British Columbians over the years and your cultural contributions to our city are monumental. Thank you. https://t.co/1hmitINQRH — Carmen Pollard (@theseepollard) September 11, 2018

On Feb. 4 at 9 p.m., Knowledge will air seven shorts in a half-hour block. “All 10 shorts will begin airing as individual interstitials thereafter,” Pollard reports. “They will also be available VOD (video on demand) on the Knowledge Network website.”

Pollard’s previous work includes the feature-length documentary “For Dear Life,” which was nominated for best Canadian documentary at the 2017 DOXA Documentary Film Festival, and work as a story consultant and editor on “Because We Are Girls.” Her bio is posted to divingbellfilms.com.



