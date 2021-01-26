Members of rock band Aerosmith outside Vancouver’s Little Mountain Sound recording studio in the 1980s, in a scene from Carmen Pollard’s documentary film series, “Dancehalls, Deejays & Distortion.” (submitted photo)

FILM

Key moments of B.C. music history recalled in new ‘Dancehalls, Deejays Distortion’ docs

Debut on TV’s Knowledge Network on Feb. 4

Filmmaker Carmen Pollard aims to amplify little known stories of B.C.’s music scene with her latest project.

Her 10-part short film series “Dancehalls, Deejays & Distortion” spotlights several “movers, shakers, and music makers,” including the infamous Slow punk-rock show at Expo 86, the groundbreaking, pre-Woodstock Aldergrove Beach Rock Festival, how Vancouver’s Little Mountain Sound recording studio rocked in the 1980s, and the story about female-punk trailblazers The Dishrags opening for The Clash at the Commodore Ballroom.

Screened at festivals since last spring, Pollard’s series will debut on TV’s Knowledge Network on Thursday, Feb. 4.

Each short clocks in at just four or five minutes, but they’re loaded with compelling interviews and archival clips and images, making the series a must-watch for Vancouver-area music fans.

(Story continues below trailer)

“B.C. has a rich music history that few people know about,” says Pollard, a graduate from the film, video and animation program at Emily Carr University of Art + Design (ECUAD). “With these films I wanted to strike a balance between celebrating the past and shining a light on some of the lesser known stories and talents that have had a profound influence on our entertainment scene.”

Other subjects include legendary DJ Red Robinson, jazz great Fraser MacPherson, the time New Age musician Paul Horn performed a concert for a grieving killer whale, and tours of landmark Vancouver venues The Railway Club, Penthouse and Cave. Those interviewed include music producer Bob Rock, author/musician Aaron Chapman, nightclub owner Danny Filippone, concert promoter Jim Allan, Seeds of Time drummer Rocket Norton, singer/author Anne Mortifee and guitar player Ziggy Sigmund.

(Story continues below tweet)

On Feb. 4 at 9 p.m., Knowledge will air seven shorts in a half-hour block. “All 10 shorts will begin airing as individual interstitials thereafter,” Pollard reports. “They will also be available VOD (video on demand) on the Knowledge Network website.”

Pollard’s previous work includes the feature-length documentary “For Dear Life,” which was nominated for best Canadian documentary at the 2017 DOXA Documentary Film Festival, and work as a story consultant and editor on “Because We Are Girls.” Her bio is posted to divingbellfilms.com.


Members of rock band Aerosmith outside Vancouver's Little Mountain Sound recording studio in the 1980s, in a scene from Carmen Pollard's documentary film series, "Dancehalls, Deejays & Distortion." (submitted photo)
