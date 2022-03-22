Inaugural poetry festival to debut in North Delta next month

The Delta Literary Arts Society is gearing up for its inaugural UNBOUND Poetry Festival, happening Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the new North Delta Centre for the Arts. (Delta Literary Arts Society image)

The Delta Literary Arts Society (DLAS) is gearing up for its inaugural UNBOUND Poetry Festival next month.

The one-day festival will include an eclectic range of events — from poetry-film screenings to workshops, readings-in-conversation, a Haiku contest, family poetry activities, one-on-one writing consultations and more — and a poetry slam contest starting at 7 p.m. to round out the day’s festivities.

“This festival is for everyone, writers and non-writers alike,” DLAS president Angela Rebrec said in a press release.

“We’re making this event — and poetry — as accessible as possible to the entire Delta community and beyond,” added DLAS treasurer Diana Calliou.

Co-hosted by the City of Delta and timed to coincide with National Poetry Month, the all-ages festival will take place on Saturday, April 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the new North Delta Centre for the Arts, located at 11425 84th Avenue.

Events in the theatre, the lower and upper foyer, as well as the film screenings and slam finale, will be free to attend.

“I’m most excited about the Bohemian Caress taking place in the lower foyer,” Rebrec said. “Everyone can watch artist Wade Edwards paint to the inspiring words of poets accompanied by live music.”

Online registration (eventbrite.com/cc/deltas-unbound-poetry-festival-222809) and $10 fees are required to take part in the various workshops, including “Writing Poetry in the Forest,” “Photo Journaling,” “Wordplay” and “Writing Self Portraits,” as well as the 20-minute one-on-one consultations with “Blue Pencil” editors.

Finally, at the start of the poetry slam, the society will announce the winners of its inaugural poetry contest.

Until April 1, the DLAS is accepting submissions from literary novices and seasoned professionals alike, with cash prizes up for grabs.

Six winners will be selected, with the top three taking home prizes of $100, $75 and $50. The other three will receive honourable mentions. Plus, all six winners will have their work published on the society’s website and in its annual anthology, By the Mouth of the River.

Each entry is limited to one poem, and submission fees are $10 for DLAS members and $20 for non-members. Submission details and contest guidelines can be found at dlas.ca or on the society’s Facebook page (@DeltaLiteraryArtsSociety), and poems and cover letters can be submitted by email to contest.dlas@gmail.com.

