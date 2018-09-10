In Surrey, a new dance-party series brings Celtic-rockers to studio theatre

Edmonton-based Derina Harvey Band will play Surrey’s new “Come Dancing! Live at the Studio” series on Friday, Sept. 21. (submitted photo)

The Surrey Spectacular season of performing-arts events kicks off with a dance party.

Surrey Civic Theatres’ new initiative will see the Studio Theatre at Surrey Arts Centre turned into a place where people can dance to live music.

“Want to go dancing but don’t like the club vibe? Look no further than the Studio Theatre at Surrey Arts Centre, transformed into the club where you want to be,” promises an event post at surrey.ca. “With a hot band, a dance floor, and a bar set up right in the Studio, you can dance the night away.”

The two-gig “Come Dancing! Live at the Studio” series starts on Friday, Sept. 21 with a performance by Celtic-rocking Derina Harvey Band, in from Edmonton. Tickets are $24 from the arts centre box office (604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca).

Harvey and her musical mates “offer an authentic east-coast experience with a fresh take on traditional tunes as well as their own original jigs and reels,” according to event planners. “Their rocky, rhythmic undertow is layered with guitars, fiddle, and topped by Derina’s powerful voice. They’ve earned a reputation with their high-energy live show, leaving many an audience out-of-breath but hollering for more.”

The series also includes a dance party with Surrey-based Pat Chessell Band next April.

• RELATED STORY: ‘Surrey Spectacular’ series features puppet show, music and more this year, from August 2018.

Twenty-two performances, including some multi-date runs, are promised during this year’s Surrey Spectacular series, an annual showcase of music, theatre and comedy from September to June. The 2018-19 shows are booked into Surrey Arts Centre’s Main and Studio stages and also Surrey City Hall’s Centre Stage.



