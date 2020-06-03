In ‘landmark move,’ Surrey Pride party goes online for the event’s 21st anniversary

‘We have the ‘honour’ of being the first large city to put on a virtual Pride Festival’

Surrey Pride founder and president Martin Rooney poses with the flag that has been used at pride celebrations in the city for 20 years. (File photo: Amy Reid)

Surrey Pride will be an online-only celebration this year.

The Pride Party 2020 virtual event will be broadcast on the organization’s Facebook page on Saturday, June 27, starting at 3 p.m.

“The concept is to create the atmosphere of the Pride Festival – entertainers, artwork, fun, live, lip-synch – and put it into a two-hour live stream,” said Martin Rooney, president of Surrey Pride Society.

“Once the live feed is over there will be a permanent link so the festival will be available to view any time and as many times as one wants.”

Videos and photos are sought to create a virtual party worth watching, in what Rooney calls a B.C. first.

“Let’s work together and make this landmark move a huge success,” he posted to the group’s Facebook page. “This is new to us – new to most of the Prides, and we have the ‘honour’ of being the first large city to put on a virtual Pride Festival.”

Details are also posted to surreypride.ca.

Last year’s Surrey Pride attracted close to 3,000 attendees and 100 vendors to the Central City tower plaza, in celebration of the event’s 20th anniversary.

• RELATED STORY, from 2019: Surrey Pride celebrates 20 years with biggest party yet

(Story continues below video)

Rooney encourages advertisers, sponsors, online vendors and community non-profits to get involved in the virtual celebration, and welcomes inquires by email sent to president@surreypride.ca.

“Unlike in real time, booths cannot be visited as people just want to wander,” he said. “There is not the physical space to encourage attendees to go to 102nd Ave and visit all the booths – just not practical. So if you wish to have your business, organization or community group represented in a digital format, that is very possible.”

Pride Month is recognized in June.

• ALSO READ: A Surrey Mountie’s tale of reconciling her family’s history with the LGBTQ+ ‘purge’

Meantime, a new non-profit launched in B.C. on May 26 has a mission to “support LGBTQ2S+ law enforcement members and build a strong, positive, inclusive connection between law enforcement and the community.”

The organization, called Out On Patrol, is focused on community engagement, charitable work and education, according to the “About Us” section on outonpatrol.ca.

“Although the society has a strong relationship with several law enforcement agencies, it is completely independent and is not directly involved in law enforcement matters,” says a post on the website.

Membership is $25 a year, or $15 for an associate.

The Out On Patrol board includes Constable Brittany Eaton, a tactical unit member stationed at the RCMP’s E-Division headquarters in Surrey. She has a passion for helping the communities she serves with a focus on ending violence against women and girls, according to a bio on the organization’s website.

Eaton said a similar organization called Serving With Pride exists in her native Ontario.

“A lot of members locally were talking about having an organization like this pop out in B.C., where there’s so many different services – Vancouver Police, West Van, the RCMP and others,” she said Tuesday. “I think we’re all aware of community engagement stuff that needs to happen between police and the public, including repairing relationships with the community. Peer support is also something we’ll be doing.

“Education is huge for us,” Eaton added, “and we’d like to get out there and do in-school presentations and provide support for youth, things like a scholarship fund for youth, those kinds of things.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Pride