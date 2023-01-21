Finn Liu, a Fraser Heights student, received a standing ovation after they talked about talk about the need for inclusion for Asian transgender-identifying individuals during his TEDxSurrey talk at the Bell Performing Arts Centre in Surrey on Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Finn Liu, a Fraser Heights student, received a standing ovation after they talked about talk about the need for inclusion for Asian transgender-identifying individuals during his TEDxSurrey talk at the Bell Performing Arts Centre in Surrey on Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Hundreds Attend TEDx Surrey event Jan. 21 at Bell theatre

TEDxSurrey returned as a forum for technology, entertainment and design

For it’s fifth year, TEDxSurrey returned as a forum for technology, entertainment and design (the “TED”) and talks were delivered by a dozen interesting people in 18 minutes or less. The speakers were chosen from more than 60 applicants.

Hundreds attended TEDxSurrey on Saturday (Jan. 21) at the Bell Performing Arts Centre, including Surrey mayor Brenda Locke.

Terri Fisher, a Fleetwood resident, enjoys attending this event every year and hearing the different speakers. “It’s just exciting, it is usually something that you have thought about, or a different way to think about something,”

To start off the day, the MEI Screaming Eagles marching performed. It was a lively way to kick off the event.

The two youngest speakers at Saturday’s (Jan. 21) TEDxSurrey are students at Fraser Heights Secondary. Grade 12 student Muhaddisa Sarwari and Finn Liu, Grade 11.

Liu spoke about what their coming out as a transgender. Liu, a Chinese-Canadian, recalled the first time they heard about the term transgender was when they were 11. At the dinner table an auntie brought up the topic of trans women using the women’s bathroom. The faces of those around the table frowned in disaproval as the conversation continued.

A few years later, Liu came to the realization that they are transgender.

“It’s not so frightening when queer Asian identities flourish in a western world with the already faced plenty of other issues like racial discrimination,” said Liu “What’s frightening is how lost people become and what should be supported is twisted into conditional love.”

The crowd errupted with applause the second Liu finished his talk.

Later on in the day Sarwari spoke about her experience with prejudice as a Hazara refugee from Afghanistan while immigrating to Canada three years ago.

The 10 other speakers are Dr. Stefanie Green, Carla Guerrera, Dr. Kai Chan, Kal Dosanjh, Kelsey Carignan, Linda Fawcus, Marilyn Norry, Dr. Tanya Gee, Derek Strokon and Kai Scott. Their bios and photos are posted on tedxsurrey.ca/2023-speakers.

Musical performers included Victoria-based band Shale, White Rock singer-songwriter Richard Tichelman and the Screaming Eagles Marching Band from Abbotsford.

Dr. Kai Chan during his TEDxSurrey talk at the Bell Performing Arts Centre in Surrey on Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Dr. Kai Chan during his TEDxSurrey talk at the Bell Performing Arts Centre in Surrey on Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)

-With files from Tom Zillich


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

ImmigrationstudentsSurreytransgender

 

Finn Liu, a Fraser Heights student, talked about talk about the need for inclusion for Asian transgender-identifying individuals during his TEDxSurrey talk at the Bell Performing Arts Centre in Surrey on Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Finn Liu, a Fraser Heights student, talked about talk about the need for inclusion for Asian transgender-identifying individuals during his TEDxSurrey talk at the Bell Performing Arts Centre in Surrey on Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s Oscar nominations

Just Posted

Finn Liu, a Fraser Heights student, talked about talk about the need for inclusion for Asian transgender-identifying individuals during his TEDxSurrey talk at the Bell Performing Arts Centre in Surrey on Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Hundreds Attend TEDx Surrey event Jan. 21 at Bell theatre

A bull rider is seen at the 2019 Cloverdale Rodeo, the last rodeo held on the Fairgrounds. Gerry Spielmacher, rodeo association past president, said the planning for the 2023 rodeo is in full swing. (Cloverdale Reporter file photo)
Rodeo planning ‘well under way’ for 2023

A new City of Surrey budget consultation session has been added at the Cloverdale Rec Centre on Jan. 21. (Image via Surrey.ca)
Budget consultation session added in Cloverdale

Participants in the Coldest Night of the Year event walk through Cloverdale Feb. 26 in support of the Cloverdale Community Kitchen. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser supports Cloverdale Community Kitchen