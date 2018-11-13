Holiday market at Surrey Arts Centre this weekend, along with new photo exhibit

Ronald Kelman’s “Life on Finn Slough” is featured in Crescent Beach Photography Club’s “Impressions” exhibit at Surrey Art Gallery this fall, starting on Saturday, Nov. 17. (submitted photo/SAG)

Surrey Arts Centre will be busy this weekend with a two-day Heart to Home Holiday Market and also the opening of a new photo exhibit.

The market, an annual showcase of unique items created by 30 local artists and artisans, will be held Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 17-18) from noon to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is free.

“From artisan chocolates and jams to original fused glass or felted wool artworks, people are sure to find something to tickle their fancy (and their taste buds),” event organizers promise. “With a complimentary cup of hot apple cider and a cozy ambience, this market is a wonderful way to embrace the holiday spirit.”

The market will feature Blooming Onion jewelry created by Terry Cummings, a Surrey resident who is among the top-selling artisans at Surrey Art Gallery Association’s gift shop. Also, local photographer Lorna Rande will have her Artistic Imagery works available at the event, held at 13750 88th Ave.

Meanwhile, Crescent Beach Photography Club has focused its attention on the Impressionist art movement with its latest exhibit at the art gallery.

The Impressions show opens Saturday (Nov. 17) and will be on view until mid-February.

The club challenged its members to explore “the fleeting instant,” accoring to an event advisory.

“From animal habitats to memories of past experiences, this exhibition features artists who have taken the photograph from its original state and developed an image that soothes the soul and captures the imagination.

”Group members use everything from smartphones to mirrorless lens cameras. Yet, the Impressionist theme encouraged them to take a more painterly approach for this exhibit. In contrast to the accuracy and focus emphasized in journalism or fashion photography, many of the works in Impressions are abstract or suggestive. They allow visitors to develop a feel for what they are looking at based on sensation.”

• READ MORE: ‘Connecting Threads’ and more in Surrey Art Gallery’s fall shows.

Impressions coincides with other exhibits on display at Surrey Art Gallery until Dec. 16, including interactive colour-changing textiles in Maggie Orth: Moving Towards Stillness, more than20 fibre-based artworks from the gallery’s permanent collection in Connecting Threads, and pop-culture inspired embroidery in Kathy Slade: This is a chord. This is another.



