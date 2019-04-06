Highland dancers take the floor at championships in Surrey

Fom left: Grace Rathburn of Victoria, Emma Forsberg of Pitt Meadows and Duncan Stewardson of Ferndale in Washington competing in the BC Open Highland Dancing Championships at Pacific Academy in Guildford Saturday, April 6. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The BC Open Highland Dancing Championships took over Pacific Academy in Guildford Saturday (April 6).

The event, which is hosted by the BC Highland Dance Associaton, drew dancers from throughout B.C., as well as Alberta, Washington and as far away as Ontario and Oregon. Dancers ranged in age from four years old to 30.

Leah Holland, the competition secretary, said that while the dance is popular with those of Scottish heritage, it is gaining traction with others.

“For those with Scottish heritage, it’s very popular. There’s a good range of those not with Scottish heritage involved,” said Holland, adding that it a “great athletic dance.”

This year, the B.C. Highland Dance Association (BCHDA) has set up a fund in memory of Angus MacKenzie, who passed away in the fall. According to the event program, MacKenzie was a “talented dance, a highly respected teacher and a BCHDA past-president.”

The Angus MacKenzie “Soar to Scotland” Grant will allow one dancer to compete in the Cowal Highland Gathering in Scotland.”

BCHDA is also fundraising for the grant on its website, bcdha.wildapricot.org.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter