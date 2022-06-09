Harlequin to headline as TD Concerts at the Pier series returns to White Rock June 23

Folk rock group The Paperboys will be performing July 7 at East Beach as part of White Rock BIA’s TD Concerts at the Pier series. (File photo)

The TD Concerts at the Pier series is back for 2022.

The annual series of free outdoor summer concerts highlighting rock, pop and the blues – produced by the White Rock BIA in collaboration with the City of White Rock and sponsored by TD Bank – returns from late June until the end of August at three temporary stage venues in the city.

And organizers are not about to change a winning formula – which teams a well-known, sometimes nostalgic headline attraction with a series of up-and-coming opening acts drawn, wherever possible, from the ranks of local musicians.

Headliners for this year’s TD Concerts at the Pier include the season-openers, Winnipeg-based 1980s Canadian rockers Harlequin (I Did It For Love, Thinking of You, Superstitious Feeling, Innocence); 1990s Vancouver Celtic folk fusion band The Paperboys; Saskatoon blues rock band Wide Mouth Mason and season closer Albertan country/rock artist Kadooh.

Amping up the nostalgic factor will be the acts Arrivals (a tribute to ABBA) and Dreams (a tribute to Fleetwood Mac), plus Barracuda (a tribute to Heart), all of which will appear at the stage at Five Corners, which will be blocked off to traffic on performance nights to help create a street-party atmosphere.

BIA executive director Alex Nixon said that while this year’s headline acts are strong, he’s happy that the opening-act policy continues, although performers are still being finalized for those slots.

“The opening act for Harlequin on June 23 will be (Peninsula singer/songwriter) Neil James Harnett,” Nixon said. “We like having local performers as openers – it’s a great way to highlight the fantastic talent we have in this community.”

Venues for the concerts are stages at West Beach (at Memorial Park) on June 23 (Harlequin) and July 21 (Wide Mouth Mason); at Five Corners (the foot of Johnston Road at Pacific Avenue) on July 14 (Arrivals/Dreams) and Aug. 8 (Barracuda) and at the East Beach waterfront (in the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Memorial Plaza parking lot) on July 7 (The Paperboys) and Aug. 25 (Kadooh).

For each concert, the opening act begins at 7 p.m. with the headliner at 8:30 p.m., playing until 10 p.m.

Attendees can bring their own chairs, but should arrive early (around 6 p.m.) to ensure a space for them.

For more information on this and other BIA events, visit whiterockbia.com



