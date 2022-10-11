Halloween-themed show coming to North Delta Centre for the Arts

The Delta Literary Arts Society is hosting “Killer Verse: Our Second Night of Literary Terror” at the North Delta Centre for the Arts on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Delta Literary Arts Society image)

The Delta Literary Arts Society will be back spooking North Delta audiences next week with its second annual Halloween-themed event.

Killer Verse: Our Second Night of Literary Terror, is billed as dramatized journey of terror features actors, costumed narrators, spooky music and a couple of scary films.

The event — happening at the North Delta Centre for the Arts on Saturday, Oct. 22 — will present new fiction and poetry by horror writers from across the continent, plus performances by local actors.

“This show is definitely for mature audiences,” warns DLAS president Angela Rebrec.

“Halloween is always geared towards children, so it’s fun to have an event strictly for an adult audience.”

Guests this year will also be able to enjoy a beer or cider before the show and at intermission thanks to a partnership with Ladner-based Barnside Brewing.

Tickets for the event cost $22.23 including fees and are available for purchase at eventbrite.ca/e/killer-verse-our-2nd-night-of-literary-terror-tickets-429396655957 or by emailing deltaliteraryartssociety@gmail.com. Doors open at 6 p.m., ant the show begins at 7 p.m.

If fear isn’t your wheelhouse, DLAS has a whole host of events planned for the upcoming year.

On Nov. 19, the society is hosting the latest installment of its bi-monthly reading-in-conversation series InkWellTold. The events, held in partnership with the City of Delta, feature two writers reading and talking about their work, followed by a Q&A session with audience members. Each InkWellTold is open to all ages and free to attend.

In December, DLAS will be hosting Suki’s Reindeer Wish, a winter-themed production for children, and this spring the society will once again be celebrating National Poetry Month with the full-day poetry festival Unbound.

DLAS debuted all three of those events, as well as Killer Verse, in the past 12 months — the society itself was founded in September of last year.

“We want to encourage the literary talents of student, emerging and established writers in Delta,” DLAS treasurer Diana Calliou said in a press release.

To learn more about the Delta Literary Arts Society, become a member or volunteer, follow them on social media (@deltaliteraryartssociety on Facebook and Instagram), visit dlas.ca or email deltaliteraryartssociety@gmail.com.

