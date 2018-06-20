A performer with the Caravan of Glam cabaret show at Surrey Pride Society’s “Glam & Glitter Ball,” on June 30 at the Flamingo Hotel’s Blackbird Hall. (photo: caravanofglam.com)

‘Glam & Glitter’ ball, festival and more at Surrey Pride celebrations

Portland’s Caravan of Glam among performers from June 26 to 30

This year’s Pride Week celebrations in Surrey begin Tuesday evening (June 26) with a bowling event at Dell Lanes and conclude four nights later with a “Glam & Glitter Ball” at the Flamingo Hotel.

Surrey’s annual Pride Festival is set for Saturday, June 30 at Holland Park, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free at the event, to include live entertainment, karaoke, vendors, food trucks, bingo, face painting, a balloon twister, photo booth and more.

Another Pride Week event in Surrey, on Friday, June 29, is an “EPAMA pre-Pride show with Emperor & Friends,” a 19-plus event at White Horse Lounge.

The post-festival ball on June 30, meanwhile, will be held at the Flamingo’s Blackbird Hall, featuring performances by Portland-based queer cabaret troupe Caravan of Glam and First Nations comedian Chuck Cease. Tickets are $25 advance, $30 at the door.

Caravan of Glam appeared on the TV show America’s Got Talent in 2015.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

Pride Week details are posted at surreypride.ca, a website operated by Surrey Pride Society.

“We are all committed to a very challenging year ahead to bring Pride to our community and a celebration of spectacular expertise,” says the society’s president, Henry Lorteau, in a message posted to the website.

The site also features “official merchandise” for Surrey Pride Festival 2018, including shirts, hoodies, baby bodysuits, backpacks, coffee mugs, aprons, phone cases, buttons and more.

The group also posts event details at facebook.com/SurreyPride.

