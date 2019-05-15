‘Game of Artifacts’: Museum of Surrey puts collection to the test in social media duel

Winner of ‘Game of Artifacts’ contest to be announced May 18 at Museum of Surrey

Will Newton Lions Club’s cloth banner (ca. 1960s) win the ‘Game of Artifacts’? It will all be revealed on Saturday, May 18, by the Queen of Dragons at the Museum of Surrey.

Game of Thrones fans have been wondering who will sit on the Iron Throne for some time — whether or not you watch the HBO series yourself, you’ve most likely heard friends, family or coworkers discussing the question as the final season airs.

Surrey’s history aficionados have been consumed by a different sort of battle.

The Museum of Surrey has put eight of its artifacts in a head-to-head duel on its social media pages. Among the many match-ups, a Whalley Babe Ruth All Stars patch is taking on a pair of leather roller skates with wooden wheels (that saw plenty of mileage at the Stardust Roller Skating Rink).

History fans can vote for their favourites on Facebook and Instagram, and enter to win a $100 prize.

The battle will come to a head on Saturday, May 18, when “Daenerys Targaryen,” Queen of Dragons on Game of Thrones, comes to the museum to unveil the winner. The announcement will be made at 12 p.m., and Daenerys will be available for photos afterward.

“The faux ‘Dragon Queen’ will be onsite for International Museum Day to unveil the winner of Game of Artifacts,” according to a press release.

“The contest has been a fun way to show that and to get people thinking about if they have great Surrey-related things they’d like to donate,” said Kristie Hardie, curator of collections.

For more information on the contest, including a listing of all the contending artifacts, click here.



