FVDED music festival to return to Surrey park this summer after 2-year break

Dancers at the 2017 FVDED in the Park music festival at Holland Park in Surrey. (File photo: Gord Goble)

After a two-year break, the two-day FVDED in the Park music festival will return to Surrey this summer.

Illenium and Young Thug will headline the all-ages event, July 8-9 at Holland Park, event organizers announced Wednesday (March 2).

Pre-sale tickets will be sold starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, on fvdedinthepark.com. A two-day general-admission pass is priced at $199.99, and VIP passes fetch $329.99.

Other artists on the FVDED bill this year include Don Toliver, Seven Lions, Slander, Yung Lean, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Baby Tate, Cochise, Dom Dolla, Troyboi and many more.

Let’s take a trip back to Holland Park this summer! 🚊🎶🌲 #FVDED2022 is happening on July 8th & 9th 📆 Lineup and ticket info coming soon! 😈😮‍💨 Sign up now for pre-sale access and you will be entered to win a #FVDED2022 Weekend VIP EXPERIENCE + BACKSTAGE TOUR pic.twitter.com/5tn6VqPHkx — 🌲 ＦＶＤＥＤ ＩＮ ＴＨＥ ＰＡＲＫ🌲 (@FVDEDinthePARK) March 2, 2022

Launched at Holland Park in 2015, FVDED in the Park features hip-hop, R&B and electronic music, typically on the second weekend in July, with tens of thousands of ticketholders in attendance.

In 2021, event organizers had aimed to stage the festival at Holland Park on Sept. 10-11, but those plans were scrubbed due to the pandemic. The 2020 festival was also cancelled.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

ConcertsLive music