MUSIC

FVDED music festival to return to Surrey park this summer after 2-year break

Event features hip-hop, R&B and electronic music

After a two-year break, the two-day FVDED in the Park music festival will return to Surrey this summer.

Illenium and Young Thug will headline the all-ages event, July 8-9 at Holland Park, event organizers announced Wednesday (March 2).

Pre-sale tickets will be sold starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, on fvdedinthepark.com. A two-day general-admission pass is priced at $199.99, and VIP passes fetch $329.99.

Other artists on the FVDED bill this year include Don Toliver, Seven Lions, Slander, Yung Lean, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Baby Tate, Cochise, Dom Dolla, Troyboi and many more.

Launched at Holland Park in 2015, FVDED in the Park features hip-hop, R&B and electronic music, typically on the second weekend in July, with tens of thousands of ticketholders in attendance.

In 2021, event organizers had aimed to stage the festival at Holland Park on Sept. 10-11, but those plans were scrubbed due to the pandemic. The 2020 festival was also cancelled.


