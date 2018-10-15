“Sherlock Gnomes” is among movies featured Oct. 27 during the annual Cineplex Community Day.

Free movies in Surrey on the morning of Oct. 27, with five films playing

Donations encouraged for WE charity on annual Cineplex Community Day

The Cineplex at Strawberry Hill in Surrey is among cinemas taking part in the chain’s Community Day on Saturday, Oct. 27.

Free movie screenings that morning are part of the eighth annual initiative, with all proceeds from donations and select concession sales going to the WE Charity.

This year’s lineup of films includes Paramount Pictures releases Sherlock Gnomes, Daddy’s Home 2, Transformers: The Last Knight, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows and Book Club.

Popcorn, soft drinks and select candy will be available for $2.50. By donation, theatres will also be selling a variety of “fun, movie-themed merchandise,” including toys, action figures, keychains, accessories, drink toppers, popcorn holders and more.

Cineplex theatres across B.C. will open their doors at 9 a.m. on Oct. 27, and tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Movies will begin at 9:30 a.m., and all locations will return to regular programming in the afternoon.

Show times and more details are posted at cineplex.com.

Previous story
More than $800,000 given to B.C. artists at BreakOut West

Just Posted

Surrey man charged after 13 kilograms of heroin seized at South Surrey border

Gurpreet Singh Mand arrested in August 2017

Eagles follow overtime win with pair of road losses

Surrey BCHL squad sits last in Mainland Division with 4-11 record

MP distances himself from civic campaign ad

White Rock Coalition post uses past statement from Hogg

Courtroom win for Surrey Knights in hockey team’s battle with league

Judge orders PJHL to ‘take no further action’ against franchise relating to incident in 2015 game

‘Police are ready’ for legal pot, say Canadian chiefs

But Canadians won’t see major policing changes as pot becomes legal

Naked man jumping into Toronto shark tank a ‘premeditated’ stunt: official

The man swam in a tank at Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada

Trump: Saudi king ‘firmly denies’ any role in Khashoggi mystery

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is travelling to the Middle East to learn more about the fate of the Saudi national

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65

Allen died in Seattle from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Transport Canada to take new look at rules, research on school bus seatbelts

Canada doesn’t currently require seatbelts on school buses

Sockeye run in Shuswap expected to be close to 2014 numbers

Salute to the Sockeye on Adams River continues until Sunday, Oct. 21 at 4 p.m.

Michelle Mungall’s baby first in B.C. legislature chamber

B.C. energy minister praises support of staff, fellow MLAs

B.C. man who abducted and assaulted 11-year-old girl has parole rules tightened

Brian Abrosimo made ‘inappropriate and sexualized’ comments to female staff

Second Lower Mainland man found guilty in $6 million fraud

The co-accused in the Aggressive Roadbuilders fraud admitted his guilt in court.

Canucks: Pettersson in concussion protocol, Beagle out with broken forearm

Head coach Travis Green called the hit ‘a dirty play’

Most Read