Free movies in Surrey on the morning of Oct. 27, with five films playing

“Sherlock Gnomes” is among movies featured Oct. 27 during the annual Cineplex Community Day.

The Cineplex at Strawberry Hill in Surrey is among cinemas taking part in the chain’s Community Day on Saturday, Oct. 27.

Free movie screenings that morning are part of the eighth annual initiative, with all proceeds from donations and select concession sales going to the WE Charity.

This year’s lineup of films includes Paramount Pictures releases Sherlock Gnomes, Daddy’s Home 2, Transformers: The Last Knight, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows and Book Club.

Popcorn, soft drinks and select candy will be available for $2.50. By donation, theatres will also be selling a variety of “fun, movie-themed merchandise,” including toys, action figures, keychains, accessories, drink toppers, popcorn holders and more.

Cineplex theatres across B.C. will open their doors at 9 a.m. on Oct. 27, and tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Movies will begin at 9:30 a.m., and all locations will return to regular programming in the afternoon.

Show times and more details are posted at cineplex.com.