Four ‘Family Favourite’ movies for $2.99 a seat at Surrey theatre over spring break

Over the March break, some “Family Favourite” movies will be shown for $2.99 a seat at Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill in Surrey, among other theatres across Canada.

The Cineplex Events promo, which runs from March 18 to 22 at select theatres, will involve 11 a.m. screenings of PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Smallfoot and Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch.

“Family Favourites are a great opportunity to introduce new movie-goers to the theatre experience, catch a blockbuster hit that was missed the first time around or simply escape the cold for an afternoon of fun and affordable entertainment,” Cineplex said in a release Tuesday.

More details are available on the website cineplex.com/marchbreakmovies.

The four movies are described on the website:

“Audiences can see PAW Patrol on the big screen for the first time in the brand new mini movie, Mighty Pups. When a fallen meteor gives the pups mighty powers, they’ll need to use them on a super heroic mission to keep Mayor Humdinger and his nephew Harold from taking over Adventure Bay.

“Funny, heartwarming and visually stunning, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch is a universal story about the indomitable power of optimism that isn’t limited to the holiday season. Based on Dr. Seuss’ beloved classic, The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous holiday spirit.

“An animated adventure for all ages, with original music and an all-star cast, Smallfoot turns a myth upside down when a bright young yeti finds something he thought didn’t exist – a human. News of this ‘smallfoot’ throws the yeti community into an uproar over what else might be out there in the big world beyond their snowy village, in a story about friendship, courage and the joy of discovery.

In Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the second of five all new adventures in J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, “Newt Scamander joins forces with Albus Dumbledore as they attempt to take down the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald while facing new threats in a divided wizarding world.”

During March break, the list of participating theatres in B.C. are:

Cineplex Odeon Park and Tilford Cinemas

Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill

Cineplex Cinemas Aberdeen Mall

Galaxy Cinemas Nanaimo

Cineplex Odeon Meadowtown Cinemas

Galaxy Cinemas Chilliwack

Cineplex Odeon Westshore Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas

Cineplex Cinemas Abbotsford and VIP

Cineplex Cinemas Langley

Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis

SilverCity Riverport Cinemas

Cineplex Cinemas Orchard Plaza

Cineplex Cinemas Coquitlam and VIP