Will Ferrell as Buddy in the movie “Elf.”

Five free Christmas movies in Surrey on Cineplex ‘Community Day’ for charity

Donations encouraged on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 7

Surrey’s Strawberry Hill facility is among Cineplex theatres that will show free movies on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 7, as part of the chain’s ninth annual Community Day.

The event will feature screenings of five Christmas favourites: A Christmas Story, Elf, Gremlins, The Polar Express and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

The free tickets will available on a first-come, first-served basis, starting at 9 a.m. The movies will begin at 9:30 a.m., and participating theatres will return to regular programming in the afternoon.

Concession items such as popcorn, soft drinks and candy will be priced at $2.50, with all proceeds from donations and select concessions to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Canada, in partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures Canada.

Visit Cineplex.com/CommunityDay for a list of participating theatres, showtimes and available languages.

“We have a long history at Cineplex of giving back to our local communities and have proudly contributed millions of dollars to non-profit organizations across the country,” Ellis Jacob, president and CEO of Cineplex, said in a media release. “This year, we are excited to host our ninth annual Community Day fundraiser in support of Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada and their work in creating opportunities for children and youth across the country to connect, learn, play and have fun.”

Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada is the country’s largest child and youth serving organization, according to the news release, and provides “vital programs and services to over 200,000 young people in 700 communities from coast to coast.” To learn more, visit bgccan.com.


Most Read