The City of Delta is hosting a screening of the feature documentary “Emergence: Out of the Shadows” on Aug. 13, 2022 at North Delta Centre for the Arts (11425 84 Ave, Delta, BC). (Sher Films image)

‘Emergence’ doc to be screened at North Delta Centre for the Arts

Award-winning film explores struggles of being Queer in the South Asian community

By Anna Burns, special to the North Delta Reporter

The city is hosting a North Delta screening of a documentary that shares what it’s like to be Queer in the local South Asian community.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, the city will be hosting a screening of the award-winning documentary Emergence: Out of the Shadows at the North Delta Centre for the Arts, followed by a Q&A with the film’s producer, director and cast moderated by Dr. Satwinder Nains, an associate professor in the University of the Fraser Valley’s School of Culture, Media and Society.

Produced by Sher Films, a division of the North Delta-based Sher Vancouver LGBTQ Friends Society, Emergence shares the stories of Kayden, Jag and Amar, three now-adults who grew up in conservative South Asian families.

READ MORE: Surrey director’s ‘Emergence’ doc film aims to educate about South Asians who grow up gay

Alex Sanga, the film’s producer and founder of Sher Vancouver, said the film shows the experience Queer people often have in the Punjabi Sikh community.

“We wanted to save lives, to create safe spaces and to educate the community on some of the struggles our communities face, in terms of being queer and being South Asian in our community,” Sanga said.

Sanga, who is also featured in the film, said that most Punjabi Sikh homes have a collective structure, with many members of the extended family living under one roof.

When individuals in this community come out as Queer, “you can’t really fit into that model, that traditional model, and you very often are rejected or marginalized, or you find yourself, being disowned by your own community,” Sanga said.

The film also showcases what the parents go through when their child comes out.

Director and editor Vinay Giridhar said what makes the documentary different from other coming out stories is “the fact that we’ve involved the parents in the discussion, and then [shown] how parents can deal with this.”

The showing starts at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 5:45 p.m. Tickets cost $8 for adults, $4 for students/seniors, and can be purchased at delta.ca/emergencefilm.

Alex Sangha, founder of Sher Vancouver LGBTQ Friends Society and producer of the feature documentary “Emergence: Out of the Shadows.” (Avi Dhillon/photo submitted)

Vinay Giridhar, director and editor of the feature documentary “Emergence: Out of The Shadows.” (Anna Burns photo)

