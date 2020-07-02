Easter Seals drop zone returning to Surrey as ‘great no-contact event’

The Easter Seals Drop Zone allows participants to rappel down buildings while raising funds for Canadians living with disabilities. (Submitted by Shannon Bernays)

The Easter Seals Drop Zone event is returning to Surrey this September.

The annual event, which raises funds for Canadians living with disabilities, is still on despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Easter Seals describes it as a “great no-contact event” that people can still participate in during the pandemic.

“Be a superhero to persons with diverse abilities – one of the most vulnerable groups of COVID-19,” reads the website.

“Because of people like you, we can continue to provide our community with much needed programs and services: a switch to online virtual summer camps, city adventure day camps and the reopening of Easter Seals House, now that our community is returning to Vancouver for medical appointments and treatments.”

Health and safety for participants “has and always will be a top priority at Easter Seals,” and planning for the events will be moving forward following guidelines in place by local health authorities, the provincial government and WorkSafeBC.

The Surrey drop zone event is Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Central City Office Tower, with a fundraising goal of $100,000.

People can sign up at eastersealsbcy.akaraisin.com as either a team or individual.

There is also a Vancouver drop zone on Sept. 10.

Since the first drop zone in Halifax in 2003, roughly $16 million has been raised for Easter Seals programs and services.

For more information, visit dropzonebc.ca.

