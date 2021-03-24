A view of the “Imagine Van Gogh” art exhibit at Vancouver Convention Centre. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

A view of the “Imagine Van Gogh” art exhibit at Vancouver Convention Centre. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

VISUAL ART

Dreamlike ‘Imagine Van Gogh’ art show lights up a Vancouver venue this spring/summer

On tour, the ‘immersive’ exhibit has been extended to Aug. 29

“Gogh this way,” signs tell pedestrians circulating the exterior of Vancouver Convention Centre, site of one of the region’s hottest tickets at the moment.

The waterfront venue plays host to a multi-month run of “Imagine Van Gogh,” billed as the “original immersive exhibition” of works by the famous Dutch artist.

It’s a “contact-less experience” during the pandemic, of course, with limited capacity and timed entries for the touring art show’s extended run, from March 19 to Aug. 29.

The French-made “Image Totale” projection system lights up a 25,000-square-foot area of the convention centre with more than 200 of Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings, “Sunflowers” and “The Starry Night” among them, from his most prolific period, 1888 to 1890.

Upon entry, near Douglas Copeland’s wonderful “Digital Orca” sculpture on Jack Poole Plaza, exhibit-goers are introduced to Van Gogh in a series of lit storyboards that tell of his troubled life. He suffered ill health, dated a prostitute, drank heavily, suffered from psychotic episodes, mutilated his ear and eventually shot himself to death at age 37.

Van Gogh’s legacy is a deep catalogue of post-impressionist paintings that have influenced and amazed generations of artists and art lovers.

(Story continues below photos/video of “Imagine Van Gogh”)

In the main exhibit space, giant walls project Van Gogh’s paintings in tune with a classical music soundtrack of notable compositions by Prokofiev, Saint-Saëns, Schubert, Mozart and others. With no benches in the hall and sitting on the floor not allowed, viewers stand to take in the floor-to-wall show, if able.

The 25-minute loop features a dazzling variety of images – some static, some moving. And it’s all very moving, in quite an emotional way. The show is truly dreamlike, rich in both colour and artistic detail.

What’s missing is context. A small screen should be employed to tell the viewer which painting is being shown and the story behind it, for those who want to know more. Another solution would be to have a QR code, or similar, that could display such information on mobile devices. Such a fix would add so much depth to this otherwise engaging art show, which is brought to Vancouver by Paquin Entertainment Group in partnership with Pascal Bernardin Encore Productions, Fimalac Entertainment and Tandem Expositions.

“Imagine Van Gogh” tickets are priced from $34.99 to $49.99, depending on age and arrival time, plus taxes and $6 service fee. VIP packages are priced at $99.99 for entry, a mask, poster and program. Kids aged three and under are admitted free, but must have a ticket, available online only. For more details, visit imagine-vangogh.com.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Peninsula Productions’ Guy Fauchon shares post-pandemic vision for theatre company
Next story
‘The Flame’ continues to burn on Surrey’s Digital Stage with spring stories

Just Posted

Assistant coach Simon Gau instructs players on one of Cloverdale Minor Baseball’s Mosquito division teams. Mosquito is the division name for U11. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Baseball returns to Cloverdale after players lost entire season last year

‘It’s been a long, weird year,’ says Matthew Rudolfs

VanVlack family of Whalley has been evicted from their townhouse after neighbour complained about special needs child making too much noise. (Submitted photo)
Whalley family evicted, says neighbour complained child with special needs is too noisy

Tenants advocacy group staged rally Wednesday on behalf of family of six

Dogs are only allowed on the White Rock promenade from Oct. 1 to March 31. (Tracy Holmes photo)
Dog season on White Rock promenade approaching tail-end

City bylaw that allows dogs on walkway during offseason ends March 31, restarts in fall

A SkyTrain car rolls through Surrey’s City Centre, subject of a planning update at city hall. (File photo)
Development pressures prompt need for Surrey City Centre Plan update

Two surveys are part of public engagement campaign launched by city hall

File photo
Surrey man back in VPD custody after Canada-wide arrest warrant

Kenneth Nolan Kirton, 54, was wanted for not returning to his halfway house in Vancouver

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. File photo, Pacific Wild
VIDEO: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay

Herring fisherman says dump is normal practice

(The Canadian Press files)
Northerners paying disproportionate ICBC premiums compared to claim costs: FOI data

Ratio of premiums paid to claims received is $1.96 for north compared to $1.35 for Lower Mainland

The Thomas family. From l-r: Parker's mom, Krista, sister, Morgan, Parker, brother, Harris and dad, Scott. (YouTube video screenshot)
Clearwater’s Parker Thomas wants to be a YouTube star, and you can help

In just a few days, the video has been viewed over 4,000 times

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 climb continues with 716 cases Wednesday

71 new virus variant positive tests in the past 24 hours

A video of the incident posted on Reddit shows the men standing in line at the McDonald’s inside the mall before a fight breaks out. (Screen grab/Reddit)
VIDEO: Unmasked man arrested after allegedly spitting in someone’s face in Metrotown

Burnaby RCMP say they are looking into whether assault charges are warranted

(File photo)
Charges laid in connection to burned body found in Burnaby park

The body was found in Greentree Village Park, ablaze in a what crews initially thought was just a brush fire

FILE – An entomologist displays a dead Asian giant hornet, a sample brought in from Japan for research, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. Researchers are looking for unique ways to collect data as COVID-19 puts a dampener on the field research season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Elaine Thompson
Meet the B.C. man seeking to destroy those giant hornets

Paul Van Westendorp and his team will be searching in the Fraser Valley and on Vancouver Island for nests

Comox Valley RCMP released these photos of a suspect in a hammer attack along the Rotary Trail in Courtenay, March 15.
Teen arrested in connection to multiple unprovoked B.C. hammer attacks

A 17-year-old Comox Valley youth was arrested on Tuesday and is in police custody

Most Read