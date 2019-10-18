Cloverdale’s Kathryn Robinson (middle, as Mina) is featured in Fabulist Theatre’s radio-play adaptation of “Dracula,” along with fellow Surrey-area resident Omer Aubin, as Arthur Holmwood. (submitted photo: Michael Fitzpatrick)

THEATRE

‘Dracula’ audio drama stars Surrey actors in ‘spooky re-imagining of a classic’

Fabulist Theatre ‘radio play’ staged at CBC Studio in Vancouver

Just before Halloween, a pair of Surrey-based actors star in a radio-play adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula story.

Fabulist Theatre’s “audio drama” production features Cloverdale’s Kathryn Robinson and fellow Surrey-area resident Omer Aubin as cast members for a run of shows from Oct. 25 to 27 at CBC Studio 700 in Vancouver.

The “spooky re-imagining of a classic” is written by Adam Darts, a former board member with the theatre company.

Dracula showcases an “eclectic, internationally trained cast,” according to a press advisory. In addition to Robinson and Aubin, the actors are Steven Simpson (as Jonathan Harker), Lennora Esi (as billionaire DeVille), Nemo Cartwright (Van Helsing), Ella Storey (Renfield) and Alexander Zavorotny (Morris Quincey).

“Director Damon Bradley Jang loves the film noir genre and opted for a modern, neo-noir aesthetic for the soundscape and costumes,” the company says in a press release. “Casting, as is typical for Fabulist Theatre, is decidedly non-traditional for this latest incarnation of Dracula.”

The story follows investigative journalist Harker and his fiancée Mina, who have uncovered “a bone-chilling story which tells of night stalkers, terrible illnesses and great beasts. Dispatched by his mysterious employer on a hunt for the truth, Harker journeys deep into the rural Carpathian mountains. There, with a group of deranged vampyre hunters, Harker discovers he must thwart the source of the evil itself: Dracula.”

Robinson was educated at Rose Bruford College in the U.K., while Aubin’s credits include Wyvern Players and St. Albert Dinner Theatre.

Cartwright, who has worked on TV’s iZombie and Lucifer shows, appears in the show with special permission from ACTRA/UBCP.

Show tickets are $20/$18 plus fees, both at the door (700 Hamilton St., Vancouver) and online. More details are posted to facebook.com/FabulistTheatreVancouver.

Fabulist is described as “an award-winning performing arts company dedicated to showcasing diverse artists in rarely done published works, originals, and our favourites presented in new ways.”

The reading of Dracula is in the format of a radio play only, and will not be broadcast on CBC Radio, the company notes.


