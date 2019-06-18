Delta water park-goers will dance to music by Surrey’s DJ Alibaba this summer

South Delta’s Big Splash water park will have an expanded entertainment lineup this summer, including sets of dance music played by Surrey-based DJ Alibaba.

Alibaba, whose real name is Al Lamons, will be at the park every Saturday afternoon from noon to 4 p.m., starting June 29 – the park’s grand-opening day for 2019.

The facility’s online entertainment calendar also features Ocean Wise AquaVan and Science World shows on alternating Wednesdays, “Throwback Thursday” afternoons with Kirby Snell Dance, a Canadian Trivia Bingo event on July 1 and select reduced-admission days for teachers, first responders, doctors, nurses and others.

Winners of a weekly Summer Swag contest will be announced every Saturday during Alibaba’s set, with free admission for two up for grabs. Other contests this summer include Big Splash Memories and a “Beavy the Beaver” annual song competition.

The seven-acre resort style park features 13 body and tube slides including the year-old Boomerango, the only slide of its kind in Western Canada.

Other Big Splash attractions include beach volleyball, basketball, ping-pong tables, Vegas-style cabanas, a sports field and grass areas for sunbathing and other activities.

In a press release, the park is billed as “the perfect summer venue for birthdays, corporate events or private parties of any size including a new Buy-Out option to have the park all to yourself,” with bookings available online at bigsplashwaterpark.ca/groups.

At the full-service cabanas, “a fully licensed bar and patio with live DJ will make it feel like you’re at a Vegas pool party while you sip on summer chill cocktails and icy cold local draft beer,” the release promises. “Three eateries with new menus offer freshly in-house made options from handmade pizza, charbroiled burgers, specialty hot dogs, crispy calamari, and healthy salads.”

Owned and operated by Executive Hotels & Resorts since 2017, Big Splash was known as Splashdown under previous owners of the water park. The new owners renovated and rebranded the facility after more than three decades of operation at the site, 4775 Nulelum Way in Tsawwassen.

