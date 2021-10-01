Delta Literary Arts Society launching with Halloween-themed show

‘Killer Verse’ to feature fiction, poetry from Canadian horror writers, performances by local actors

The newly-launched Delta Literary Arts Society (DLAS) is wasting no time in bringing its first event to North Delta audiences.

On Saturday, Oct. 23, the society is holding Killer Verse, a multi-faceted production featuring actors and costumed “un-dead” ushers, at the new North Delta Centre for the Arts.

“Nothing says Halloween more than scary campfire stories,” DLAS president Angela Rebrec said in a press release.

The event will feature fiction and poetry from Canadian horror writers including performances by local actors.

“Leave your kids at home,” warns Rebrec. “We’ve ratcheted up the scary factor for this event.”

Killer Verse is the first event to be hosted by the newly-incorporated society, whose mission is to promote the literary arts in Delta by hosting events and programs to further creative writing, communications, self-expression and healing, according to the group’s Facebook page.

“We want to encourage the literary talents of students, emerging and established writers in Delta,” DLAS treasurer Diana Calliou said in a press release.

“Art builds connections between people — that’s how we form a close-knit community.”

If fear isn’t your thing, DLAS has a whole host of events planned for the upcoming year, including themed open mic nights, writing and creativity workshops, and sponsored readings.

“There was such a blackhole for events in Delta with regards to promoting and learning writing,” Rebrec said. “In the future, we would love to sponsor contests, anthologies, mentorships — anything writing related that promotes expression, self-esteem and healing.”

Tickets for Killer Verse are available through Eventbrite or by emailing deltaliteraryartssociety@gmail.com. Showtime is 7 p.m., and snacks and beverages will be available at the venue.

For more on the Delta Literary Arts Society, follow them on Facebook (facebook.com/Delta-Literary-Arts-Society-100266332417413) and Instagram (@deltaliteraryartssociety).

To become a member, volunteer, or for more information, email deltaliteraryartssociety@gmail.com.

SEE ALSO: 3 keynote speakers for Surrey International Writers’ Conference, online for 2nd year



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArtsDeltaliterary