Delta Literary Arts Society hosting family holiday show supporting Deltassist

The Delta Literary Arts Society is presenting “Suki’s Reindeer Wish,” a children’s show paired with crafts and an opportunity for family portraits in a winter setting, on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. The event will also serve as a fundraiser benefiting Deltassist. (Delta Literary Arts Society image)

The Delta Literary Arts Society is hosting a holiday-themed event to raise funds for Deltassist’s emergency food cupboard.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, DLAS is presenting two showings of Suki’s Reindeer Wish at the North Delta Arts Centre. The family-friendly event will include reindeer crafts, winter-themed family portraits, and an all-ages show featuring goofy animals and a magical snowflake.

“We’ve made something fun, quirky and a little bit silly with a mish-mash of forest creatures to raise money for a good cause,” local writer and author of Suki’s Reindeer Wish Kim Lawton said in a press release.

Entry will be by donation at the door — donations in excess of $20 are eligible for a tax receipt — and every penny raised going to support Deltassist’s emergency food cupboard, a stop-gap available to assist low-income Delta residents in crisis situations by providing emergency food, food vouchers and bus tickets.

There will be two shows on Saturday, one at 1:30 p.m. and one at 3:15 p.m. Seating is limited and can be reserved on Eventbrite (eventbrite.ca/e/sukis-reindeer-wish-tickets-222669690037).

There will be a limited concession as well with child-friendly snacks.

“We are grateful to the City of Delta for its support in helping us provide quality family programming and, at the same time, support to those in need in our community,” DLAS president Angela Rebrec said in a press release.

The DLAS launched in October with a mandate to bring a love of writing and literature to the community through events, workshops and advocacy.

The society held its first event, an adults-only Halloween-themed show featuring fiction and poetry from Canadian horror writers and performances by local actors, at the new North Delta Centre for the Arts on Oct. 23.

“We want to encourage the literary talents of students, emerging and established writers in Delta,” DLAS treasurer Diana Calliou said in a press release.

“Art builds connections between people — that’s how we form a close-knit community.”

Membership in the society is open to everyone and costs $25 for the year.

To become a member, volunteer, or for more information, email deltaliteraryartssociety@gmail.com, or visit the Delta Literary Arts Society on Facebook (@deltaliteraryartssociety) and Instagram (@deltaliteraryartssociety).



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaliteraryNorth Delta