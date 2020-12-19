Delta hosting first-ever virtual Christmas concert

The City of Delta will be releasing a pair of videos on its Facebook, YouTube pages Dec. 21 and 22

With the COVID-19 pandemic eliminating the possibility of traditional holiday gatherings and celebrations, the City of Delta has created new ways to spread seasonal cheer and come together as a community, including its first-ever Virtual Christmas Concert.

Over two days next week (Dec. 21 and 22), the City of Delta will be releasing a pair of videos on its Facebook and YouTube pages showcasing musicians and dancers as they perform special renditions of beloved holiday classics.

“The pandemic means we have to keep our Christmas and holiday celebrations small this year — only with our own households — but that doesn’t mean we can’t get together virtually with our families, friends and neighbours across Delta to have fun and enjoy the talents of some outstanding performers. I am very excited for our special holiday programming this year, especially Delta’s first-ever Virtual Christmas Concert,” Mayor George Harvie said in a press release.

The first video, to be released on Monday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. and hosted by City of Delta staff member Matthew Tilby, will feature musical performances from Nicholas Kluftinger and Michelle Carlisle, as well as ballet demonstrations by Kiara Afan and Alexis Cannon. Then, curl up with your family at the end of the video to enjoy a reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas by Mayor George Harvie.

The second video, premiering on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. and made possible in part by Creative BC, will feature performances from award-winning and Juno-nominated recording artist Warren Dean Flandez on a musical tour of Delta’s communities. The Delta resident, who founded Studio Cloud 30 and co-founded The Harmony Initiative Society, brings a unique touch of gospel and rhythm-and-blues to his re-imaging of Christmas favourites, along with some of his own original music.

Head to letstalk.delta.ca/homefortheholidays for a full list of the city’s Home for the Holidays events, and be sure to visit delta.ca/virtualrec for more opportunities to enjoy programming from the comfort and safety of your own home.



