‘Delightful’ art by students showcased at Surrey Art Gallery during biannual exhibition

Gwen Hunka’s “Bird in Bright Colours” is among works featured in this year’s “Art by Surrey Elementary Students” exhibit at Surrey Art Gallery. (Submitted photo)

Art that explores a wide range of subjects – animals, nature, war, food, systemic racism, fashion and more – is featured in this year’s “Art by Surrey Elementary Students” exhibit at Surrey Art Gallery.

The biannual art exhibition, organized with Surrey School District and Surrey Art Teachers’ Association, is now on view at the Bear Creek Park facility, until May 1.

First launched in 1983, the exhibition showcases the work of young artists at schools located across Surrey.

This year, 51 students from 17 elementary schools were selected to show their art.

“These precocious young artists are bursting with creative energy and insight,” noted Rhys Edwards, Surrey Art Gallery’s assistant curator. “Every year, I am amazed by the talent that comes to us out of the Surrey School District. Much of the work is both delightful to look at and thought-provoking. Visitors will always encounter something to surprise them.”

A series of short videos about the works will be posted to the gallery’s YouTube channel, featuring “the voices of both teachers and students speaking in further detail about selected artworks as well as the importance of art education.”

Surrey Art Gallery is open to visitors on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays from 9.a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For details, visit surrey.ca/artgallery, or call 604-501-5566.

Also currently showing the gallery are the exhibits “P. Mansaram: The Medium is the Medium is the Medium” and “Open Air,” both until March 20. At Whalley’s UrbanScreen venue, the digital-art “Body as Border” is on display until May 1.



