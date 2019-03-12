‘Dark Knight’ trilogy back to theatres as Batman turns 80

Get ready for back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” ”The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises”

Batman is turning 80 this year, and Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy is coming back to select theatres to celebrate in high-resolution 70mm IMAX.

Warner Bros. president of domestic distribution Jeff Goldstein said Tuesday the engagement will kick off in Los Angeles at Universal CityWalk on March 30 with back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” ”The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Nolan will participate in a Q&A between the second and third films.

On April 13, the trilogy will screen in New York, San Francisco, Toronto and Indianapolis, where audiences can also see footage from Nolan’s Q&A.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m. Pacific.

The caped crusader first appeared in the comics in 1939.

READ MORE: Batman TV series star Adam West dies at 88

The Associated Press

