Crash Test Dummies to play White Rock Thursday

Finale of TD Concerts For The Pier series also includes local favourites Fionn

Iconic Canadian band the Crash Test Dummies is the headliner for the grand finale of this year’s TD Concerts For The Pier series this Thursday at Totem Park on East Beach.

And the price is absolutely free (but contributions to the Friends of the Pier fundraising campaign are gratefully accepted).

The concert gets underway at 7 p.m. with the opening act, White Rock favourites and rising pop artists Fionn (twin sisters Brianne and Alanna Finn-Morris).

The Crash Test Dummies – most readily identified through the distinctive bass-baritone voice of vocalist-guitarist Brad Roberts – have veered from rock to folk rock, alternative rock and acoustic rock during their 30-year career.

Starting life on the Winnipeg bar scene, they achieved breakthrough commercial success with the 1991 album The Ghosts That Haunt Me and the single Superman’s Song, which charted in that year and earned the band a 1992 Juno Award for group of the year.

In addition to Roberts, the band includes his brother Dan on bass and backing vocals, Ellen Reid on vocals, keyboards and accordion and Mitch Dorge on drums.

The highly popular series of free outdoor concerts, which started July 4, has this year presented everything from legendary rock band Prism to blues and jazz guitarist and singer Jim Byrnes, along with bands paying tribute to Stonebolt, The Eagles, Earth, Wind and Fire and the Beatles, and party bands such as Dr. Strangelove and Dueling Pianos.

According to White Rock BIA executive director Alex Nixon, preliminary numbers show this year’s series is well on its way to breaking last year’s attendance record of some 20,000 for all of the concerts.