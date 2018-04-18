Country musicians unite to help Humboldt Broncos family

Dallas Smith just finished a performance at the Grand Ole Opry, and is gearing up for a tribute concert for Humboldt later this month. (Special to Black Press)

Coming off a performance with Teri Clark in Nashville, Tenn., Langley’s own Dallas Smith is back in Canada and spreading some love in Saskatchewan later this month.

Smith, a rising country music star hailing from Willoughby, is one of six artists performing at a Humboldt Broncos tribute concert on April 27 in Saskatoon.

Smith will join friend and former Langley resident Chad Brownlee, as well as Brett Kissel, Gord Bamford, Jess Moskaluke, and the Hunter Brothers in this benefit concert being organized by the Country Thunder Foundation.

It’s inteneded to be an evening of music, hockey, and healing featuring a number of Canadian country music superstars, NHL dignitaries, and Humboldt heroes – including players, families, billets, and first responders, explained Country Thunder CEO Troy Vollhoffer.

“Hockey is in the DNA of this province and music is the fabric of our lives,” he said. “The pain we felt for our extended family in Humboldt, our partners in the SJHL and throughout the province was somehow comfered by the outpouring received throughout Canada, North America, and the world.”

The great game of hockey and the passion of music have the power to bring people together during the best of times and these moments of despair, Vollhoffer added.

Smith is the most played country artist in Canadian radio history. The multi-CCMA and JUNO-award winning artist has amassed a staggering 17 top-10 hits since 2011, including four straight No. 1s.

Kissel was the CCMA male artist of the year in 2016 and 2017, while Moskaluke accomplished the same feat as female artist of the year in 2015 and 2016. She also took home a JUNO for country album of the year for Kiss Me Quiet in 2016.

Since he began his recording career in 2001, Gord Bamford has taken home 16 CCMA and JUNO awards. His latest album, Neon Smoke, was released in January of this year.

In addition to being two of Canada’s hottest country acts, both Brownlee and The Hunter Brothers chose paths in music following stellar hockey careers.

Brownlee was a sixth-round draft pick of the Vancouver Canucks in 2003, while four of the five Hunter brothers played in the SJHL, WHL and minor pro leagues. J.J. Hunter was under contract with the Edmonton Oilers for five seasons, with most of his playing time coming with Oilers farm clubs in the AHL and ECHL.

Proceeds from this special evening will directly benefit the 29 families affected by the events of April 6.

Tickets go on sale today (Wednesday, April 18) through ticketmaster.ca.