‘Conquer the Carpet’ at Cloverdale Fairgrounds this weekend

Outlaw RC’s Conquer the Carpet indoor off-road challenge will take place this weekend at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.
Ten classes of RC (radio control) racers will compete in the two-day trophy race.
Saturday (Jan. 27) will feature three qualifying rounds for all classes in five-minute heats. The lower mains and Triple-A mains for all classes will take place on Sunday (Jan. 28).
The event is put on by Outlaw RC, a volunteer-run, non-profit association that brings together racers from across the Lower Mainland.
Doors open at 7 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The drivers meeting is at 8:30 a.m. and racing starts at 9 a.m. The races will be hosted in the Cloverdale Fairgrounds Show Barn, tucked behind the Cloverdale Agriplex at 17824 62 Avenue.
editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter