Comedian Joe Rogan brings Strange Times Tour to B.C.

Comedian Joe Rogan brings his Strange Times Tour to Abbotsford in August. (Photo by Paul Mobley)

Standup comedian Joe Rogan brings his Strange Times Tour to Abbotsford Centre this summer, it was announced today.

He appears at the centre on Friday, Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m., and it is currently his only show scheduled in B.C.

Rogan has been a standup comedian for more than 20 years. His fifth hour-long comedy special Joe Rogan: Triggered premiered on Netflix in October 2016.

Rogan’s previous comedy specials include Joe Rogan: Rocky Mountain High (2014) for Comedy Central, Joe Rogan: Live from the Tabernacle (2012) release via his website, Talking Monkeys in Space (2009) on CD and DVD, and Joe Rogan Live (2007) on DVD.

Rogan is host of the Joe Rogan Experience, a long-form conversation with guests that is one of the most popular comedy podcasts on iTunes.

Since 2002, Rogan has provided color commentary for the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) on Pay Per View, Spike Television, and FOX.

Rogan’s passion for MMA began with martial arts practice at the age of 13.

Within two years, the Boston native earned a black belt and soon became the Massachusetts full contact Tae Kwon Do champion four consecutive years.

By the age of 19, Rogan won the US Open Tae Kwon Do Championship and, as lightweight champion, went on to beat both the middle and heavyweight title-holders to obtain the Grand Championship.

Film credits include Here Comes The Boom (2012) and Zookeeper (2011).

Rogan hosted Joe Rogan Questions Everything (2013) for the SyFy channel and the competition reality series Fear Factor on NBC from 2001 to 2006 and 2011/12.

Prior to Fear Factor, Rogan played Joe Garrelli, the resident electrician on the hit NBC comedy series NewsRadio.

Rogan regularly performs stand-up locally and internationally.

Tickets for the Abbotsford show go on sale starting Thursday, May 17 at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $46.50 to $69.50.

They are available at the venue box office, online at livenation.com or charge by phone at 1-855-985-5000.