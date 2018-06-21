Lego Batman is playing at Don Christian Recreation Centre on July 20. (Warner Bros)

Cloverdale’s outdoor movie series returns July 6

Lego Batman, Coco, Ferdinand and more

Cloverdale’s outdoor movie series will return this summer.

Every Friday evening from July 6 to August 24, there will be a free movie played outside at either Don Christian Recreation Centre or Katzie Elementary School.

This year’s list of family friendly flicks includes the award-winning Coco, crowd-favourite Lego Batman and classic Disney movie The Lion King.

For the best experience, audience members are asked to bring snacks, blankets and chairs with them. Games and activities start at 8 p.m., and the movie begins at dusk.

As these are outdoor events, they may be cancelled due to weather conditions. To confirm that movie is going ahead, call 604-598-7960.

There will be eight movies this year, including two “retro movie nights” with films from the late 1980s and early 1990s: Beethoven and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.

Don Christian Rec Centre

(6220 184 Street)

July 6 — Ferdinand

July 20 — Lego Batman

August 3 — Night at the Museum

August 17 — Beethoven

Katzie Elementary School

(6887 194A Street)

July 13 — The Boss Baby

July 27 — Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

August 10 — The Lion King

August 24 — Coco

For more information on Cloverdale’s outdoor movies, visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation.


