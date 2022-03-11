Cloverdale realtor Sharon Mason pens book as both memoir and industry guide

Cloverdale’s Sharon Mason is seen with her son Jason Priestley during a birthday celebration in Los Angeles for Priestley’s 50th. The theme of the event was “movies of the 1930s and 1940s. Mason is releasing a book about her life and career in real estate. (Photo submitted) Cover art for Sharon Mason’s new book, “For the Love of Real Estate, Tales from the Trenches.” (Submitted)

Realtor Sharon Mason is releasing her first book.

The Cloverdale resident and top-selling realtor shares advice and stories from her nearly four decades in the industry in For the Love of Real Estate – Tales From the Trenches.

Mason’s book aims to debunk the myths about being a realtor, offer advice for those starting out in the biz, and share memorable stories from her 38-plus years selling homes in one of the world’s hottest real estate markets.

The book covers Mason’s start as a novice realtor at 40 years old and follows her as she reached the heights of becoming an international, top-100 agent.

“I sincerely hope this is a fun and interesting read for all,” said Mason. “At first glance, it’s a resource of industry information and career inspiration, but I also hope that by sharing some of my most valuable life lessons, it becomes relatable on many other levels.”

Mason’s book is both one part memoir and one part industry guide. With stories from her career and lessons from her life, she entertains and educates, she shares wisdom and humour, and she imparts advice for any who are thinking about getting into the realty industry.

“This book is a part of my legacy, and I am grateful to have this unique opportunity to share my story with my readers, community and family.”

To top that off, Mason’s son—award-winning actor, producer, and director Jason Priestley—has written the book’s foreward.

Priestley writes that he remembers when his mother took a courageous leap and switched careers in ‘84 to become a realtor. Priestley said his mom’s work ethic catapulted her to the top, but it was her qualities as a person—honesty, dependability, compassion—that allowed her to stay there.

“For the Love of Real Estate is about buying and selling real estate, but it is also an autobiography and a self-help book of sorts,” Priestley said. “For my mother, selling real estate is more than just the transaction of selling or buying a home; she believes that real estate is about personal relationships and cultivating those relationships for a long time.”

When Mason’s new career began, she glued photos onto calendars and “enlisted her then 15-year-old son to deliver monthly newsletters.” She didn’t get her first client for six months.

Now 79, Mason is still working teaching, sharing, and loving life.

Published by Influence Publishing, For the Love of Real Estate – Tales from the Trenches will be available on Amazon on March 21.

For more info on the book and Mason, visit influencepublishing.com.



