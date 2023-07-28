Cloverdale charity to host fundraiser for five local organizations

Guests of the SEMO Foundation attend the INSPIRE fundraiser in 2022. This year the event returns to the Westlund Building in Langley and will be held Aug. 19. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

The INSPIRE fundraising event is returning to a rooftop with breathtaking views.

Cloverdale’s SEMO Foundation will once again host their annual fundraiser atop Langley’s Westlund Building.

The gala is set for Aug. 19 and funds raised will go to help five local charities.

“We are proud to host our annual fundraiser #INSPIRE2023 with a summer backdrop and amazing views,” noted a post on the SEMO Foundation website, semofoundation.com. “We have lots of fun lined up and invite your to join us this year for an evening of fun and mingling.”

The post said the local charities will be using the money they get to support their 2023 holiday efforts.

“From summer games, golf putting green, interactive photo booth and raffle draws – it will be an evening to remember,” the post continued.

SEE ALSO: SEMO Foundation hosts in-person fundraiser

“Our goal was to have a space where people don’t feel confined to their tables,” Manny Kang, director of the SEMO Foundation, explained to the Cloverdale Reporter last year when talking about why he chose to change the venue from previous years. “We want people to be able to get up and move around, allow people to mingle, to meet others, and find out more about what we do—and maybe meet some folks they haven’t met before or maybe reconnect with others.”

According to SEMO Foundation, INSPIRE is so-named because the Foundation’s goal through the event, apart from raising funds for various charities, is to inspire people to volunteer in their own communities.

“If we can inspire one person to come forward and say, ‘Hey, it’s pretty cool what you guys are doing, I have an idea in mind, I just don’t know how to execute it.’ That’s what we stand for. It’s our message through this event.”

The Foundation’s mantra is “food, clothes, and shelter.” Those are the three causes that drive the foundation and its supporters, supporters they endearingly call the “SEMO Army.”

The volunteer-run foundation has hosted galas, sports tournaments, and other fundraisers over the years. They also partner with other companies and groups to help with a wide range of fundraising and charitable opportunities.

The five charities SEMO is supporting through INSPIRE this year are: Surrey Food Bank, Surrey Christmas Bureau, Team Keian, Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre, and Club Conquer.

The SEMO Foundation was created 22 years ago when Kang’s mother, Tarsem Kaur Kang, passed away. Her nickname was “Semo” and she was passionate about fundraising and helping others. She was always educating her family about the importance of service and volunteering. As such, the SEMO Foundation’s mission was forged in the quest to help those in need.

Tickets for the event are $70. Visit semofoundation.com for more info, or to purchase tickets, or call 604-808-6463.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and DonationsCloverdale