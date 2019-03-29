Cloverdale Antique and Collectible Show returns to fairgrounds in April

The Cloverdale Antique and Collectible Show will return to the fairgrounds on April 20.

Described by organizers as one of the largest shows of its kind in B.C., this antique and collectible show brings more than 200 tables of goods featuring vendors from across Western Canada to Cloverdale.

This must-see event includes everything from glassware to records, home decor to vintage toys: a great selection for any collector.

As well, “it’s a great place to meet, connect and network with like-minded collectors,” said organizers in a press release.

The show is organized by the Canadian Antique and Collectible Club (CACS), which also hosts the popular B.C. Vintage to Modern Toy Expo. (The next vintage toy expo will make its return to the fairgrounds in October.)

The Cloverdale Antique and Collectible Show will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cloverdale Agriplex, located on the fairgrounds at 6050 176 Street, on Saturday, April 20.

Admission is $5 at the door. Early bird admission at 8 a.m. is $10. Kids are free.



