Crossridge Church is once again be showing Christmas films at the Clova. This year’s shows will run Dec. 20 and 21. (Paramount/Universal)

Christmas films return to Cloverdale’s Clova Theatre

Crossridge Church once again opening its doors for a little movie magic

Christmas films will once again be screened at the Clova.

For two shows only, the Crossridge Church will be transformed back into a movie theatre.

“We know the Clova is an institution in Cloverdale,” said Andy Frew, associate pastor at Crossridge. “We want to open it up to the community, to friends and family, and invite them in for a movie.”

This year, Crossridge will show the colourized version of It’s A Wonderful Life on Friday Dec. 20. Jimmy Stewart, of course, captains the inimitable Christmas classic from 1946.

On Saturday, Dec. 21, Crossridge will run The Grinch in a matinee showing. The latest version of The Grinch (2018) features Benedict Cumberbatch as the voice of the green-furred Christmas-hater-in-chief.

Frew said the entry fee will be the same as last year.

“We ask for a donation. It can be a non-perishable food item, or cash donation,” he says. “Everything we take in is given to the Surrey Food Bank.”

Tickets for the shows will be available at the door.

It’s A Wonderful Life starts at 7 p.m. on Dec. 20 and The Grinch starts at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 21.

Frew said doors will open 30 minutes before showtime.

The Crossridge Church is located at 5732 176th Street in Cloverdale.

More info can be found at theclova.com.


